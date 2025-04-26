Scott McLaughlin buys meaningful birthday gift for wife Karly; shares winery plans

Scott McLaughlin is often spotted with his wife, Karly Paone, in the IndyCar paddock. With her wife's birthday falling on April 26 amid the long break before the IndyCar grid revs up again, the New Zealander gave an insight into his plans for her Paone's birthday surprise.

The 31-year-old races for Team Penske in the IndyCar realm and is considered one of the championship favorites owing to his third-place finish in the championship for the past two years. While he has been flourishing in the racing realm, a similar trend has followed in her personal life.

Scott McLaughlin married Karly Paone after years of dating in 2019 in California. Before the couple's fifth wedding anniversary, they welcomed their first child, Lucy Violet McLaughlin, on October 10, last year.

Staying away from his "girls" has been a tough task for the Kiwi with the racing calendar starting early this year. However, the paddock was provided a big break after the Long Beach Grand Prix as the IndyCar sphere gears up for a few hectic weeks lined up ahead.

This break coincidentally lined up with Karly Paone's birthday, and McLaughlin revealed the birthday gifts that he planned for his wife (via Pit Pass Indy podcast):

"It's my wife's birthday so, we got to go to a winery and then have a nice lunch, and a couple of savvy bees and what not, and enjoy the day... I got her a nice new digital camera so she can take some photos. She's been wanting to take some photos of Lucy and a bit more than just an iPhone, so she's getting into that a little bit."

McLaughlin and Paone are reckoned to have started dating in 2016 and are closing in on a decade of being in a relationship.

Scott McLaughlin pens an emotional message for Karly Paone on her birthday

Scott McLaughlin (L) and Karly Paone (R) at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

The Team Penske driver and his wife are known for sharing snippets from their lives on social media. With Paone's birthday knocking on the door, Scott McLaughlin penned an emotional message on Instagram, and captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday Darling - my wife but now Lucy’s mom. You’re a superhero and we’re lucky to call you ‘our’ superhero. Love you babe, I’d be lost without you 💖 @kaypayymac."

In the racing sphere, McLaughlin has had a rollercoaster start to the 2025 IndyCar season. He bagged a contract extension before the first race of the season and celebrated this extension by clinching the pole position at St. Petersburg.

Though Scott McLaughlin was unable to claim the victory on raceday, he has been one of the flag bearers for Team Penske as he leads the intra-team battle among his teammates.

