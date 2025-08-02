Scott McLaughlin calls out “absolute crapshoot” in Charlotte due to weather delays

Scott McLaughlin voiced his frustration over the rather chaotic conditions that he experienced at the Charlotte International Airport. The 32-year-old aired his thoughts on what played out to be an event that saw him miss out on his scheduled visit to Wisconsin.The Team Penske driver was initially scheduled to attend the Wisconsin state fair in Milwaukee, but was forced to miss out on the event due to weather-related delays. McLaughlin would, however, record a video to largely address the situation and offer an explanation to fans who eagerly anticipated his arrival at the event.The video would be subsequently shared on X by the official Milwaukee Mile page. Scott McLaughlin, himself, would quote the video to further vent his frustration over the incident at the CLT airport.“Absolute crapshoot in CLT airport last night as per usual. Sorry to the track and everyone at the fair not making it on the grounds today! Be there one day. Go badgers #OnWisconsin,” he wrote.Scott McLaughlin boasts fond memories of Wisconsin, as he won the second race of the double header of the 2024 edition of the Indy Milwaukee Mile 250 oval race. The New Zealand driver finished ahead of teammate, Will Power, and Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly.The race victory remains McLaughlin’s most recent win in the IndyCar series, and while he might have missed out on attending the Wisconsin state fair event, he would aim to make it another memorable outing when the open-wheel racing series takes to the oval event in the penultimate week of the 2025 campaign.How Scott McLaughlin reacted after the Indy Grand Prix of MontereyScott McLaughing earlier also shared his thoughts following his outing at the Indy Grand Prix of Monterey. The former Super Cars champion detailed his thoughts following the Laguna Seca event.The 32-year-old, who has largely endured a torrid run of spells, had detailed he was aiming to progress up the grid come race day following his 13th place starting spot. He ultimately finished the race in the top 10.Sharing his thoughts following the conclusion of the race, Scott McLaughlin shared a series of photos on his X account, accompanied by the caption:“It was a good day. Top 10. We finished all the laps. Ready for a little break, golf, fam time, video games… see y'all in Portland 👊”Scott McLaughlin will now shift his focus to an even more impressive outing at the upcoming IndyCar Grand Prix in Portland. The seven-time IndyCar race winner also has fond memories racing around the road course event, including a famous victory during the 2022 campaign.