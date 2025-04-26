Scott McLaughlin celebrates 5-time Australian Touring Car Champion on his birthday 

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin shared a heartwarming birthday wish for 5-time Australian Touring Car Champion, Dick Johnson, who turned 80 on April 26. Dick Johnson is a revered personality in the world of motorsports due to his innumerable achievements on track, including 3 wins at the Bathurst 1000.

Johnson, who entered the touring scene in 1977, laid the foundation for his racing team, Dick Johnson Racing, in 1981, nurturing talent from Australia and abroad. One such driver was Scott McLaughin, who was a part of the team from 2017 to 2020.

Scott McLaughlin, whom the Johnson family has supported greatly in his career, celebrated the Supercar Hall of Famer's birthday by posting a wish on X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressing how he treasured driving #17 for DJR.

"Happy 80th Birthday to the great man Dick Johnson! Forever will treasure driving for him and in Car 17. Have the best day mate!"

After the third round at Long Beach, Scott McLaughlin is currently 8th in the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with a total of 69 points.

Scott McLaughlin reveals the real reason behind topping the IMS Open Test

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

34 drivers participated in two days of intense testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to prepare for the greatest spectacle of motor racing, i.e. Indy 500 scheduled for May 25.

Scott McLaughlin, last year’s Indianapolis 500 pole-sitter and sixth-place finisher, set the pace during Thursday morning’s Fast Friday qualifying simulation, recording the fastest lap of the session.

The New Zealander explained the reason for his performance, which put him above the rest of the drivers. The driver of the #3 Chevrolet said that the warmer temperatures during the test worked in the team’s favor, as they closely mirrored the conditions expected for the May 25 Indianapolis 500.

“I said to my guys before, it’s so nice going here and sort of understanding what I want, what feels right, remembering changes we made before,” McLaughlin said. “Definitely experience is a good thing. But yeah, I think this is the best weather we’ve had in probably three, four years, at least the time I’ve been here doing the Open Test. Warm, much like what we might see in May. But you just never know with Indiana.

He added:

“Yeah, we’ll look at the data and figure it all out. I think we’re in a really good spot.”

The Kiwi clocked 232.686 mph, which was only a tenth above that of Japanese driver Takuma Sato's time.

