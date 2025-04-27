Scott McLaughlin channels his inner Gen Z lingo by praising popular song Pink Pony Club

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin showed off his playful side and knowledge of pop culture. The 31-year-old gave his nod to the viral pop anthem Pink Pony Club.

The Team Penske driver, who is never without a sense of humor, shared a lighthearted moment on social media, using Gen Z lingo to shower praise on the song by singer Chappell Roan. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote:

“Yo, Pink Pony Club still slaps.”

The post by Scott McLaughlin has since garnered reactions from several corners on social media, with the Andretti Autosport IndyCar team responding to his post. The Indianapolis outfit commented:

“Welcome to the club.”

The Pink Pony Club, which took the pop world by storm, is a song that narrates the journey of a young woman from a subtly conservative background who finds freedom in a new environment. The title of the hit song also serves as a metaphor for safe havens where individuals find themselves without judgment.

Scott McLaughlin, who is known for his lively character both on and off the grid, will now shift his attention to the activities on the grid as the next race on the IndyCar calendar—the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park—nears.

Scott McLaughlin reacts after Indy 500 testing

Scott McLaughlin shared his thoughts following the conclusion of the 2025 Indy 500 testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The New Zealand driver was among the fastest during the event despite the introduction of the new hybrid technology engine.

The 31-year-old, who was donning a special yellow livery for Team Penske during the event, led the morning session on the final day of testing with a top speed of 232.565 mph. Scott McLaughlin’s time was followed by Takuma Sato, who was the second-fastest during the session.

Sharing his thoughts on his Instagram following the conclusion of the event, the #3 car driver wrote:

“The yellow sub is hooked up. Big vibes heading into May. Can’t wait to get back, but we’ve got some work to get done in Barber first!”

While McLaughlin is yet to taste victory at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, he will aim for a strong showing at the 109th edition of the showpiece. However, it must be noted that he faces stiff competition from several drivers, including teammate and back-to-back winner Josef Newgarden, as well as Alex Palou, who during the evening session of the testing eclipsed the time set by him.

Several other drivers also stand in the way of him winning the title, making it clear that Scott McLaughlin will have to be at his best to clinch the Borg-Warner trophy. So far through the 2025 IndyCar season, the New Zealand driver has only been able to manage one top-five finish in the three races of the campaign.

