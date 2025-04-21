Scott McLaughlin delivers one-word take on Wrestlemania binge

Three-time Australian Supercars champion turned IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin recently took to social media and shared his thoughts on WrestleMania 41, which was held over two nights, April 19 and 20, 2025. The Penske driver posted on X about binge-watching the event for three hours straight and summed up his experience in one word.

Ad

WrestleMania 41 took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured major title changes, surprise returns, and a few emotional moments over two nights. On the first night, Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple-threat match. Paul Heyman turned on Reigns and Punk during the match, helping Rollins take the victory.

Tiffany Stratton also retained her WWE Women's Championship on April 19 by defeating Charlotte Flair. One of the biggest showdowns on the second night was between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Cena defeated Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, marking his record-breaking 17th world title. Sharing his experience of binge-watching the matches on the second night and his one-word verdict on the event, Scott McLaughlin wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"First Wrestlemania I’ve watched in years and I haven’t moved from the TV for 3 hours - electric 😂 #wrestlemania"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, this was the first time a WrestleMania event was livestreamed on Netflix. The streaming platform offered the event in most international markets as it marked the start of a 10-year streaming rights deal with WWE that was signed in January earlier this year.

Outside of racing in IndyCar, Scott McLaughlin has interests in games and sports like golf, iRacing, NFL, etc.

Scott McLaughlin signed a long-term extension with Team Penske

Ahead of the start of the 2025 NTT IndyCar season, Scott McLaughlin signed a multi-year contract extension with Team Penske. He announced the new deal via X on February 28 at the start of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend.

Ad

When asked about how the deal came about, McLaughlin mentioned that he loves the team, and both parties were on the same page when he first spoke with them about the extension. He also shared that this meant he has a sense of security, especially now that he has become a father.

Scott McLaughlin and his wife, Karly, welcomed their first child, Lucy Violet McLaughlin, on October 10, 2024. Speaking about the extension, he mentioned (via Forbes):

Ad

"I just didn’t want to have any questions, move forward, and get on with it. I love the team being here, and it just was just nice to get some security, especially now being a dad. ...I love it here and see being here for the rest of my career. I’m applying for my citizenship in the United States and hope to be here for a long time. It was pretty easy because we all have the same goals."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Penske driver currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings with 69 points to his name. We will see him in racing action on Sunday, May 4, in the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsport Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Veerendra Vikram Singh Veerendra Vikram Singh is a NASCAR and IndyCar Writer at Sportskeeda. Know More