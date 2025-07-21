Scott McLaughlin doesn’t hold back his feelings after Team Penske’s Toronto collapse: “The toughest year of my life”

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about his race at Toronto. He was unable to finish the race due to a blunder by Team Penske. He also spoke about how this year has proven to be the toughest year of his life.The Christchurch native drives the #3 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. During the race in Toronto, McLaughlin started in 14th place. However, on the second lap, his rear left tire came off the car, bringing out the yellow flag and ending his race.While talking to Frontstretch post-race, Scott McLaughlin spoke about his race and mentioned how this had been the toughest year of his career. He said,&quot;This is by far the toughest year of my life. But the best thing about it, I've got a beautiful baby girl and a beautiful wife at home waiting for me,&quot; he said (1:05 onwards)The Kiwi driver has had a tough season so far, as he has yet to score a win this season. He has had poor qualifying performances in the last few races.He has had a decent 2025 season, as he claimed pole position at the maiden race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2. He finished the race in fourth place. During the recently held Iowa double-header weekend, he qualified in 27th place at the Synk 275 race and finished the race in fourth place.Scott McLaughlin admits Team Penske needs 'some time' to reset after Indy 500 controversyScott McLaughlin recently opened up about the new leadership at Team Penske. He spoke about how the team needs 'some time' to adjust after the Indianapolis 500 controversy.Team Penske announced new leadership within the organization, with Jonathan Diuguid taking over as the team president of IndyCar and Travis Law as the competition director. While talking to Bob Pockrass, a motorsports insider, Scott McLaughlin opened up about how things seemed to have settled down with the new leadership. He said (via Fox Sports):&quot;I wouldn't want to be with another team in terms of when we're down in this right now. With the resources and the people, I really think we're going to be just fine. It’s going to take some time, but I feel like this is meant to happen and we'll get going.&quot;The change in leadership was announced after two of the three Team Penske cars were disqualified after the qualifying session at this year's Indianapolis 500, as they failed to pass the post-qualifying inspection. This led to the team parting ways with their top individuals like Ron Ruzewski, Tim Cindric, and Kyle Moyer.