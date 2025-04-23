Scott McLaughlin drops 5-word review of the new IMS Museum 

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. He described his experience on social media.

The museum was reopened to the public on April 2 after being shut for renovation. The #3 driver visited the newly renovated Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum on Tuesday, April 22.

McLaughlin shared a picture of his #3 Pennzoil Team Penske car on X and wrote:

"Museum was awesome. Highly recommend."

Some of the drivers have already arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the open testing and other activities that will take place ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25. The open test is all set to take place on April 23 and 24.

The New Zealand driver has shared what he expects from the testing. He said (via Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Instagram account):

"Just a feeling of the race car. We know we've got a fast car. Just hopefully it's as fast as it was last year."

During the 2024 race at the greatest spectacle of racing, the Kiwi driver qualified on pole. He set the fastest four-lap average pole speed in the race's history. However, the three-time Supercar champion finished the race in sixth place after he suffered an issue with the clutch.

Scott McLaughlin will look forward to improving at this year's race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott McLaughlin opens up about overcoming the kinks of 'hybrid' engine

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently opened up about the new hybrid engine. The hybrid engine was first introduced mid-season last year.

While a few drivers find the hybrid system beneficial, others see it as a curse due to the added weight to the car from the system. The hybrid system sits at the rear end of the car and adds 100 pounds, making it challenging to drive.

In an interview with Autoweek, McLaughlin spoke about the kinks of the car and how they are still learning about it.

“We're making improvements and getting more comfortable with this hybrid system, but there's still kinks in it and whatnot, and we're trying to iron that out. But from a kinks perspective of having to use it and learning to use it and where to use it, I really do enjoy the complexity about it,” he said.

Scott McLaughlin's team seems to have figured out how to work with the issues, as they've been producing decent results over the past few races. The Kiwi driver opened the season by claiming pole position, and he finished the race in fourth at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

