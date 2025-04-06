Scott McLaughlin drops a two-word reaction to his wife Karly’s social media update

Three-time Australian Supercars champion turned IndyCar racer Scott McLaughlin recently shared a two-word reaction to his wife Karly's social media post. Karly posted a photo of herself with McLaughlin and their daughter Lucy at a diner on Instagram.

Scott McLaughlin is a race car driver from New Zealand who gained prominence in the Australian Supercars Championship, securing three consecutive championships and winning the Bathurst 1000 in 2019. In 2021, he transitioned to the IndyCar Series, being adjudged the Rookie of the Year that season.

McLaughlin is married to Karly Paone, an American native. The couple met in 2016 during a racing event in Las Vegas and married in Malibu in November 2019, five years before the birth of their daughter Lucy. The couple often share their new life as parents with their followers on social media, and McLaughlin recently reshared one of his wife's posts on his Instagram Story, with the caption reading:

"Fam Bam"

Screengrab of Scott McLaughlin's IG Story (@smclaughlin93 via Instagram)

As of now, Scott McLaughlin has competed in 70 IndyCar races and achieved seven wins, 19 podium finishes, and 11 pole positions. Other than racing, the 31-year-old driver enjoys football, iRacing, and golf.

Scott McLaughlin signed a multi-year extension with Team Penske earlier in 2025

Scott McLaughlin at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Image Source: Getty)

Scott McLaughlin signed a long-term contract extension with Team Penske ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season. The New Zealand-born driver announced the extension on February 28, 2025, during the first race weekend of the year at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida.

McLaughlin has had a good run with the team so far, enjoying successive third-place finishes in 2023 and 2024. Reflecting on his journey with Team Penske so far, McLaughlin emphasized his commitment to the team, stating that he loves working with them.

The 31-yer-old also said that he would be applying for American citizenship and hoped to remain in Team Penske for a long time.

"I just didn’t want to have any questions, move forward, and get on with it," McLaughlin shared (via Forbes) during a media session. "I love the team being here, and it just was just nice to get some security, especially now being a dad. Once I got my feet on the ground, I love it here and see being here for the rest of my career."

"I’m applying for my citizenship in the United States and hope to be here for a long time. It was pretty easy because we all have the same goals," he added.

McLaughlin will be back in IndyCar racing action at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13. The race is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm ET.

