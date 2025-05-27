Scott McLaughlin fires back at Kyle Larson after being called a "f***ing idiot" for Indy 500 pace lap crash

Scott McLaughlin has taken a sarcastic dig at Kyle Larson via X on Monday, after the latter called him a "f***ing idiot" for crashing on the Indy 500 pace lap on Sunday. The Kiwi driver joked that he must be out of the conversation for being the best driver in the world, as a response to Larson's comments over the team radio, immediately upon seeing the #3 Team Penske car go off the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott McLaughlin's Indy 500 hopes ended in terrible fashion, before the race had even begun, after the Team Penske driver lost control of his car on the pace lap to the grid. This is when Larson, in the #17 McLaren-Hendrick, spotted the incident, and made a harsh comment out of frustration.

"Someone just crashed, f***ing idiot."

Scott McLaughlin replied to this post on X, making a sarcastic comment about how this incident must have put him out of the conversation as one of the best drivers in the world, in Larson's eyes.

"Guess im out of the best driver in the world talks. 🤷‍♂️"

McLaughlin's comment likely serves as a sarcastic jab at Larson's prior claim that he considered himself to be a better all-round driver than F1 world champion Max Verstappen. The American has been trolled online profusely for this statement, which gets brought up each time the NASCAR driver makes any mistake out of track now.

Kyle Larson's Sunday ended up being arguably even worse than McLaughlin, as the 32-year-old also ended up crashing out of the Indy 500, and then spun out from the lead of the Coca-Cola 600 later on in the day. The driver was attempting to complete 'The Double' by running both the Indy 500 in Indianapolis in the day, and then the Coke 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at night.

As previously mentioned, Larson spun out of the lead of the NASCAR race on lap 43, and was later collected in a crash on lap 246, ending his race. This became a second unsuccessful attempt at completing the challenge for Larson, who also tried and failed to do the same in 2024, but couldn't due to weather restraints.

Scott McLaughlin shares heartbreaking message after his Indy 500 pace lap crash

Scott McLaughlin after crashing out on pace lap ahead of the Indy 500 - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin indirectly shared that he felt horrible after crashing out on the pace lap of the Indy 500 on Sunday, mentioning that he would not even wish such a feeling on his "worst enemy".

The 31-year-old driver shared an image of himself by the side of the track after the incident, with his head in his hands, via his X.

"I'd never wish this feeling on my worst enemy." McLaughlin captioned the post.

McLaughlin has had a tough time at the Indy 500 throughout his IndyCar career, which has continued even in 2025. During last year's edition of the historic event, McLaughlin had started the race from pole position, and even led the most laps, but the race went away from him as he encouraged clutch issues in the final stages of the race.

