Scott McLaughlin gives 2-word verdict on potential new IndyCar tracks amid delayed 2026 calendar

Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin has headed to Japan to race in the Suzuka 1000. With the 2025 IndyCar season coming to an end, the Kiwi decided to take on the challenge of endurance racing in Japan. With the 2026 IndyCar calendar delayed, McLaughlin came out and shared his verdict on having new tracks for IndyCar to race on, including Suzuka.The IndyCar offseason is about 5 months long, with the drivers participating in other racing series, including the 24 Hours of Daytona. With the 2025 season ending on August 31, Scott McLaughlin flew to Japan in the second week of September to race in the Suzuka 1000. The Team Penske driver will partner with Alex Sims and Nicky Catsburg to race for JMR (Johor Motorsport Racing).Scott McLaughlin and Co. would be racing the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R. around the iconic circuit. Since arriving in Japan, the Kiwi driver has been providing updates after the sessions. He hailed the infamous 130R at Suzuka in a tweet, which read,“Suzuka is so cool. 130R is a proper corner! The Japanese fans have been super nice too! 💪🏻🇯🇵”Scott McLaughlin @smclaughlin93LINKSuzuka is so cool. 130R is a proper corner! The Japanese fans have been super nice too! 💪🏻🇯🇵After the practice sessions, McLaughlin again took to the social media platform X and uploaded a video, as he said,“End of practice day here at Suzuka. Feeling great. Top 5 tracks I've ever driven on. 130R is probably one of the best corners in the world, unreal in a GT car.”A fan questioned McLaughlin in the comments section of the video about his Top 5 tracks that he's raced in, to which he replied,“That I’ve driven. My preference top 5, No order, Suzuka, Bathurst, Laguna Seca, Indy OVAL, Adelaide Streets.”Scott McLaughlin @smclaughlin93LINKThat I’ve driven. My preference top 5, No order, Suzuka, Bathurst, Laguna Seca, Indy OVAL, Adelaide StreetsWhen a fan questioned if IndyCar should race on those circuits, including Suzuka, Scott McLaughlin replied,“A dream”.Scott McLaughlin @smclaughlin93LINKA dreamScott McLaughlin on getting up to speed at Suzuka amid his debut race at the circuit Scott McLaughlin formerly raced in the V8 Supercars Championship and also had the experience of racing in the GT3 cars in the IMSA WEC. However, the Kiwi had never raced at Suzuka, and the Intercontinental GT challenge race in Japan for his first time around the iconic circuit.Speaking about getting up to speed around Suzuka, the Team Penske driver said,“I’m loving it. I know this track like the back on my hand because I've done so much stuff on PlayStation and watched so many races. It's such an amazing opportunity to be here with Corvette and JMR. Yeah, really proud of that. I'm excited for the race, I think we've got a really nice car and it feels good.”Scott McLaughlin and Co. in the #2 JMR Corvette qualified P9 and were almost a second slower than the pole position lap time of the #32 Team WRT BMW.