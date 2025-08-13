  • home icon
  Scott McLaughlin gives verdict on potential NASCAR move and giving SVG a "run for his money"

Scott McLaughlin gives verdict on potential NASCAR move and giving SVG a "run for his money"

By Yash Kotak
Published Aug 13, 2025 13:53 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
Scott McLaughlin at the Indycar Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has shared his feelings about a potential move to NASCAR. The Team Penske driver also spoke about his old rival, Shane Van Gisbergen, and how he could give the Trackhouse Racing star a "run for his money".

Rumours of McLaughlin moving to NASCAR emerged after IndyCar's 2025 Grand Prix of Portland. FOX commentator Townsend Bell was speaking about Team Penske's driver situation for 2026, with the team conflicted between retaining two-time champ Will Power or replacing him with young prodigy David Malukas.

While doing so, he proposed a unique solution, wherein Roger Penske could move Scott McLaughlin to Team Penske's NASCAR arm and have space to field both Power and Malukas. Bell's comments sent the rumour mill spinning.

McLaughlin put the rumours to rest in a recent appearance on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast. He expressed interest in part-time NASCAR outings, which wouldn't clash with the IndyCar season.

"My full focus right now is on IndyCar. I would love to like, maybe an offseason, like could I try and schedule to do a NASCAR race? Like outside of that season that wouldn't impact it. There's so many complications before that too. They run Fords, I'm in a Chevy. I'm a Chevy guy. There's a whole range of things that come into that," he said. [20:35 onwards]
However, the No.3 Chevy driver emphasised that NASCAR wasn't on his radar, with the kind of subpar season he's had in IndyCar. He is outside the Top 10 in the standings, has had five DNFs and more sub-20th-place finishes.

"Honestly, I just don't think as much as it would be cool and stuff, it's not just on my radar right now. There's too many things, especially after the year we've had," McLaughlin added.
However, Scott McLaughlin couldn't help but claim that he could challenge Shane Van Gisbergen on equal footing. SVG is having a stellar 2025 season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has dominated on road/street courses, with a P6 finish and four wins in five road/street races so far.

"I definitely think I could give Shane a run for his money. But at the same time, I'm very happy for Shane. He's so detailed, driven, and very, very fast," McLaughlin said about his New Zealand compatriot.
He and SVG were rivals in the Supercars championship. SVG finished runner-up twice and third once when Scott McLaughlin dominated Supercars to win three consecutive championships from 2018 to 2020. When the Team Penske driver left for IndyCar in 2021, SVG won two championships in 2021 and 2022 to take his tally to three Supercars titles.

Scott McLaughlin announces he will tick off "bucket list" track with Suzuka 1000

Scott McLaughlin recently announced that he would compete in the Suzuka 1000 with the Malaysian Johor Motorsports Racing team. He will race the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the Pro division alongside teammates Alexander Sims and Nicky Catsburg.

"I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the JMR team heading to Suzuka for the 1000Km. I’ve always wanted to race Suzuka, and it’s a bucket list track for me," the IndyCar driver said via Autosport.

Scott McLaughlin performed decently at the recent GP of Portland to secure a P7 finish after starting in P11. It was only his third Top 10 finish in the last 10 races. Fortunately, the final two races of the season are on short ovals, where Team Penske has usually provided the best car.

