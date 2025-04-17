Scott McLaughlin shares a hilarious reaction to security ‘sh*t show’ at Long Beach

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin recently let out a light-hearted reaction to the security in the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. An incident occurred during the Long Beach Grand Prix between the circuit security and the personnel of the Racelets Podcast.
The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach came to a fiery conclusion, with Kyle Kirkwood securing his second victory at the venue. The Andretti Global driver successfully converted his pole position to the third win of his career, fending off strong competition from runner-up Alex Palou.
Kirkwood's teammate Colton Herta finished third in the race, ahead of another former winner, Felix Rosenqvist, in fourth. Will Power finished fifth, and rounding off the Fast Six was Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.
However, McLaughlin also made the headlines following the conclusion of the race, courtesy of his comments on the Long Beach security. During the race, Racelets Podcast, an IndyCar-dedicated podcast, shared a rather hilarious incident from the race, which also involved McLaughlin's race engineer, Ben Bretzman. They revealed on their X handle:
"Security was such a short*t show at @GPLongBeach all weekend, culminating with locking us out of the Paddock after the race including team personnel. Sorry @benbretzman 😂."
"‘I have an #INDYCAR steering wheel in my bad!’ @TeamPenske #AGPLB50"
Reacting to the post, Scott McLaughlin himself took a laugh at the incident. Tossing a banter at Bretzman, he wrote:
"Yep I wouldn't let him in either"
McLaughlin now has two top-6 finishes in three races this season. Earlier, he had finished fourth in the Grand Prix of St Petersburg.
Scott McLaughlin reflects on his Long Beach performance
McLaughlin spoke to the media following the race, where he delved into his performance in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Speaking of his strong start position in the race, the 31-year-old noted (via Speedcafe):
"We were just locked out a little bit there early, and then getting caught up with some guys that came out of pit sequences and stuff like that. So, lost some track position where we were in a really good spot at the start, but it is what it is."
Scott McLaughlin's last win at Long Beach came in 2022. The result last Sunday was his best performance at the venue since. He elaborated:
“I mean, that was the most solid race I’ve had at Long Beach for a long time. So, it’s a P6 for me. I’ve got a little bit of work before we come back here next year to be better. I feel like I’ve always had a couple of bad results to start the year."
The next race on the schedule is the Barber Grand Prix in Birmingham, Alabama. Previewing the race, the Team Penske ace added:
"If we go to Barber with a formula we’ve had in the past, and have a win, we’ll get ourselves right back in it and see where we’re at. I can’t wait for it. Yeah, we’re ready for that place."
After three races, Scott McLaughlin is ranked eighth in the IndyCar standings. He has 69 points to his name.