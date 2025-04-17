Scott McLaughlin shares a hilarious reaction to security ‘sh*t show’ at Long Beach

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin recently let out a light-hearted reaction to the security in the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. An incident occurred during the Long Beach Grand Prix between the circuit security and the personnel of the Racelets Podcast.

Ad

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach came to a fiery conclusion, with Kyle Kirkwood securing his second victory at the venue. The Andretti Global driver successfully converted his pole position to the third win of his career, fending off strong competition from runner-up Alex Palou.

Kirkwood's teammate Colton Herta finished third in the race, ahead of another former winner, Felix Rosenqvist, in fourth. Will Power finished fifth, and rounding off the Fast Six was Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.

Ad

Trending

However, McLaughlin also made the headlines following the conclusion of the race, courtesy of his comments on the Long Beach security. During the race, Racelets Podcast, an IndyCar-dedicated podcast, shared a rather hilarious incident from the race, which also involved McLaughlin's race engineer, Ben Bretzman. They revealed on their X handle:

"Security was such a short*t show at @GPLongBeach all weekend, culminating with locking us out of the Paddock after the race including team personnel. Sorry @benbretzman 😂."

Ad

"‘I have an #INDYCAR steering wheel in my bad!’ @TeamPenske #AGPLB50"

Reacting to the post, Scott McLaughlin himself took a laugh at the incident. Tossing a banter at Bretzman, he wrote:

"Yep I wouldn't let him in either"

Expand Tweet

Ad

McLaughlin now has two top-6 finishes in three races this season. Earlier, he had finished fourth in the Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

Scott McLaughlin reflects on his Long Beach performance

McLaughlin spoke to the media following the race, where he delved into his performance in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Speaking of his strong start position in the race, the 31-year-old noted (via Speedcafe):

Ad

"We were just locked out a little bit there early, and then getting caught up with some guys that came out of pit sequences and stuff like that. So, lost some track position where we were in a really good spot at the start, but it is what it is."

Scott McLaughlin's last win at Long Beach came in 2022. The result last Sunday was his best performance at the venue since. He elaborated:

Ad

“I mean, that was the most solid race I’ve had at Long Beach for a long time. So, it’s a P6 for me. I’ve got a little bit of work before we come back here next year to be better. I feel like I’ve always had a couple of bad results to start the year."

Ad

The next race on the schedule is the Barber Grand Prix in Birmingham, Alabama. Previewing the race, the Team Penske ace added:

"If we go to Barber with a formula we’ve had in the past, and have a win, we’ll get ourselves right back in it and see where we’re at. I can’t wait for it. Yeah, we’re ready for that place."

After three races, Scott McLaughlin is ranked eighth in the IndyCar standings. He has 69 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash S. Mani Yash is a law major by day and an F1, NASCAR and IndyCar journalist for Sportskeeda by night. He has authored over 1,500 articles for the website since joining after a brief stint in football journalism, with two of them going on to rake in 300,000 reads, two of the highest-read pieces in SK Motorsports history.



Yash became fascinated by automobiles at age seven and eventually became a fan of F1 after watching Sebastian Vettel dominate with Red Bull. In NASCAR, he admires Denny Hamlin for his drive to win a championship and his attitude, which he believes is fresh on a grid with similar personalities. A more recent fan of IndyCar, Yash stands in the corners of the flamboyant Pato O'Ward. He also has a huge admiration for Scott Dixon.



Yash lays plenty of emphasis on double-checking statistics and data, and ensures the information he provides only comes from reputed publications. He largely monitors X for updates, tracking the accounts of top journalists and official pages, while also going through fan reactions to understand the pulse of the F1 and NASCAR communities.



When not writing about motorsports, Yash watches plenty of football and is a fan of FC Barcelona. He also loves reading and is keen to explore different types of literature. Know More