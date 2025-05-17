Scott McLaughlin jokingly calls out Kyle Kirkwood for his influence on daughter Lucy

On Friday, May 16, Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin shared a picture from the Fast Friday press conference of the ongoing Indy 500 championship. He humorously shared how his fellow driver, Kyle Kirkwood, was a bad influence on his daughter Lucy, who accompanied him to the desk.

With increased boost and maximum horsepower available to all drivers on Fast Friday, Scott McLaughlin surged to the top of the speed charts with a speed of 233.954 mph. The lap was over six miles per hour faster than last week's previous best. However, it’s important to note that McLaughlin benefited from a tow. The best non-tow speed belonged to his compatriot and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon at 232.561mph.

McLaughlin and Karly Paone married in 2019, three years after meeting. In 2024, they welcomed their baby girl, Lucy Violet. McLaughlin is often seen bringing his daughter along to his work. Similarly, he had brought her to the Fast Friday Press Conference, where a photographer captured a glimpse of his daughter and Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood in a playful moment.

"Lucy came with dad to work today. @KKirkwoodRacing was a bad influence," wrote McLaughlin.

Scott McLaughlin is fifth in the drivers' standings with 137 points, while Kyle Kirkwood is second with 151 points.

Scott McLaughlin reveals how Simon Pagenaud is helping him with racing and mental prep for the Indy 500

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin will have former IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud guiding him as he prepares for this year’s race. McLaughlin emphasized the value of Pagenaud’s experience, noting that the veteran’s guidance has been instrumental in refining his approach to the event.

After quitting the sport due to injury in 2023, Pagenaud returned to his former team’s garage in 2024 as Scott McLaughlin's mentor for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. Their collaboration proved fruitful, with McLaughlin securing pole position for the prestigious event.

Speaking on Pagenaud’s influence, McLaughlin noted that the Frenchman has played a key role in supporting his mental preparation for the race beyond technical insights and racecraft.

"Just purely like race car stuff, but a lot of mental stuff too. You know, like my intensity levels and understanding that where that chopping changes through the month, because if you are at a 100% intensity level, you are gonna burn yourself out real quick. He has been super good at sending me notes before each morning about what to focus on. Yeah, that's mainly what he has been working with," McLaughlin said via Bob Pockrass on X.

Scott McLaughlin will be in action for the most prestigious race on the IndyCar calendar on May 25.

