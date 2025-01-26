Scott McLaughlin makes his emotions known amid his family's absence from the Rolex 24

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin is racing at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, also known as the 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTD Pro Class driving the Chevrolet Camaro Z06 GT3.R for Trackhouse by TF Sport. On Saturday, McLaughlin shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle as he prepared for the endurance race and made his emotions clear about the absence of family from the motorsport event.

Scott McLaughlin uploaded multiple pictures in his post as he wrote a wholesome caption detailing the support her wife and daughter are providing despite not being on the track. He shared three screenshots from a FaceTime video call with wife Karly and daughter Lucy.

McLaughlin's daughter was sitting in her mother's lap in the first screenshot while the other two were just captures of Lucy. The IndyCar driver can be seen wearing the Trackhouse by TF Sport jersey in the uploaded screenshots while his daughter showcased support for the No.91 24 Hours of Daytona entry as her outfit read:

“My first racing season”

Scott McLaughlin uploaded the screenshots with the caption:

“Miss my girls. Lucy ready for her first racing season 💖💖💖 #girldad”

Scott McLaughlin and Karly Paone met when the IndyCar driver was on a trip with his friends to Las Vegas and the two tied the knot in 2019. Karly gave birth to their firstborn in October 2024 and McLaughlin shared a post on his Instagram to celebrate the same. He uploaded a family picture as he held Lucy in her arms with the caption,

“Lucy Violet McLaughlin came into our lives on 10/10/24 at 6:12pm* You are so much more than we could've ever dreamed of, we love you so much”

Scott McLaughlin is racing the No.91 Trackhouse entry alongside NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch, Shane van Gisbergen, and Ben Keating.

Fellow Kiwi Driver comments on sharing the 24 Hours of Daytona entry with Scott McLaughlin

Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin are former drivers in the V8 Supercar series. Both of them left the series to race in American motorsport championships as McLaughlin moved to IndyCar and van Gisbergen took the stock car racing route.

The two have been reunited to race for Trackhouse’s entry in the GTD Pro class as the NASCAR driver revealed his feelings on driving alongside McLaughlin. He said (via Motorsport):

“It's completely different from what we grew up doing, and been doing in the last ten years or something. Since Scott and I left Supercars, it's been an awesome relationship. When you're racing for a championship, you're focused on your own world.”

“Even though we had tough moments, we were still friends and had a beer afterwards. But now it's completely different -- we're working together, and it's so much fun to be driving together.”

The No.91 entry qualified P8 in the class at the hands of Connor Zilisch. With 6 hours left in the race, the car is in the hands of Zilisch, who is currently P9 in class. Madison Snow leads the GTD Pro class in the BMW M4 GT3 Evo with the final quarter of the race on the horizon.

