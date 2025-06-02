Scott McLaughlin makes his feelings clear on McLaren’s ‘hunt for beef’ after wrecking rival Nolan Siegel

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently reacted to a tweet posted by IndyCar on Fox on their X account. The post included a video of an incident between McLaughlin and Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel.

"Nolan Siegel goes around after contact from Scott McLaughlin. #DetroitGP"

McLaughlin replied with a sarcastic message, writing:

"Misjudged this one. Ol’mate broke quite a bit earlier than I anticipated. Good to see McLaren team principals are still on the hunt for beef… @GoodRanchers has loads for ya. Use code #BrakeLater for 0% off."

The three-time supercar champion drives the #3 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. For the Detroit Grand Prix, he qualified in 7th place and finished the race in 12th place. The 31-year-old was given a stop-and-go penalty for causing the incident.

The 31-year-old's season is off to a decent start. During the opening race of the season, ie, the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2, he qualified in pole position and finished the race in fourth position. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, he started the race in sixth and finished the race in the same place.

At the recently held 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 held on May 25, he could not complete the race, as he crashed out during the warm-up lap. Scott McLaughlin will be looking forward to improving at the upcoming Bommarito Automotive Group 500, which is set to take place on June 15.

Scott McLaughlin reacts to his Team Penske teammates' Indy 500 setback

The #3 Team Penske driver recently made his feelings known towards his Team Penske teammates having to start the Indy 500 at the back of the grid. The fiasco took place on May 18 after the two Penske cars failed their post-qualifying inspection after they were found violating IndyCar rule 14.7.8.16.

In light of this, during the press conference held prior to the Indianapolis 500 race, McLaughlin was questioned about how long it would take his teammates to climb up the grid. The #3 car driver replied by saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm not taking for granted. It's going to be a tough race, regardless. I know we have fast cars. Everyone feels that way, as well. I don't know. For me, I'm not worried about their race. I'm focused on my own. But we know what we need to do to sort of keep ourselves in the game."

"I've said it all month. It's been so nice to be able to come into a month where I was up the front a little further than I had been in my career. I understand the cadence a little bit more, you could say. But yeah, not really focused on what they're doing. I'm just focused on myself," he added.

Scott McLaughlin is currently standing in 7th place in the series championship with 145 points to his name.

