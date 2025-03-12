Scott McLaughlin makes his feelings known after intensive IndyCar test at Barber

Scott McLaughlin started the 2025 season on the front foot with a pole at the season opener in St. Petersburg. While he was unable to convert this pole into a victory, the Kiwi increased his preparation for the following races as he participated in a private test at Barber Motorsports Park and reflected on the day out in Alabama.

Ad

McLaughlin has had great success around the Barber Motorsports Park, as he is on the brink of completing a three-peat at the event this year. With eight of the 11 IndyCar teams participating in a private test around the 2.38-mile track, the New Zealander put the lid down on his helmet.

Scott McLaughlin posted in a top-three time during the morning session with a 1:08:300s, just 44-hundredths shy of Will Power's lap time. During the afternoon session, he posted a 120-millisecond slower laptime but gained crucial mileage during the session.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the extensive testing program, the 31-year-old wrote on X:

"Got through pleeeenty ! Great test for the #thirsty3s. Always a blast driving at @BarberMotorPark can’t wait to come back here for the race!"

McLaughlin made his debut with Team Penske in 2020.

Scott McLaughlin claims consistency is key to winning the IndyCar championship

Scott McLaughlin at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Though Scott McLaughlin has never won the IndyCar championship, he has been a consistent performer ever since joining the field in the US. He has finished third in the championship standings for the past two years and looks over to mounting a title threat in 2025.

Ad

Opening up on the crucial elements needed to win a championship, the 31-year-old said (via IndyCar):

"I think you've just got to do it your own way. As much as you can plan and think about what you can do and what you can't, we all know the right path is just consistent results, with a few wins along the way. I think you need a couple wins. But consistency is key, and we all know that. But you've got to eliminate those big bad results, and we had a few of them last year, which really hurt."

Ad

After starting on pole for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, McLaughlin's race unraveled as a lap 1 caution threw out his strategy of starting on the primary tires under the bus. Despite this, he kept his head down and aimed to maximize the results from the race.

Scott McLaughlin made three pitstops during the race and made his way through the field to finish fourth. Moreover, his efforts did not go to waste as he led the most laps during the race and bagged four bonus points in total. This has helped the New Zealander in the drivers' standings as he stands third, tied with Josef Newgarden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback