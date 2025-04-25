Scott McLaughlin makes his feelings known after his run in the Indy 500 open test

Scott McLaughlin began the 2025 season on a high note with a pole position at the season opener in St. Petersburg, and aims to continue his decent string of results at the Indy 500 in May. With IndyCar opening gates for testing at Indianapolis a few days ago, the Kiwi got his shot at dealing with a track that has given him a tough time.

Team Penske has been the most successful team at the Indy 500, as it has an impressive 20 Borg Warner trophies. While the Mooresville-based squad's fortune at the fabled event has been sunshine and flowers, one particular Team Penske driver has drowned at the track, McLaughlin.

Since making his way over from racing in Australia, the 31-year-old has participated in four Indy 500s, but has scored a top-10 result in only one. However, to change his fate this year, Scott McLaughlin began the year with determination and showcased impressive performance at the Indy 500 open test as he topped the Day 2 timing sheets.

Reflecting on his test runs and how the car behaves with the hybrid power unit at the 2.5-mile oval, the Team Penske driver said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"I think we were trying to get a feel for not only yourself, but manufacturers and everything with like that to see where everything sits, and I think at the parameters that we ran at from the team perspective, we didn't throw everything to the wall today. I don't think anyone would have. But it was a good read with a heavier car. Because the biggest thing that has changed now is the heaviness of the car. It's very different. It feels weird."

"It's nice to come out here with reasonable conditions and have a feel for it and at least get an introduction to what it's going to be like," he added.

The New Zealander clocked a blistering 232.686 mph, topping the timing sheet by a mere tenth above Takuma Sato's time.

Scott McLaughlin happy with Team Penske's efforts at the Indy 500 open test

Scott McLaughlin at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

While the margin was minimal, it showcases the potential Team Penske's IndyCar holds. Moreover, this year could help bring a change among the throne-sitters at the Mooresville-based squad, as Scott McLaughlin was a fair way ahead of Josef Newgarden in the timing charts.

Impressed with the car's performance, McLaughlin said (via Motorsport.com):

"But overall, a really solid (car) balance to kick off the Month of May."

On the other hand, Alex Palou could also be a prime contender at the Indy 500. The Spaniard has started his 2025 campaign with two victories and a runner-up result, showcasing his prowess behind the wheel of a racecar, making him worthy of being a favorite for the race win.

