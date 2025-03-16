IndyCar's Scott McLaughlin and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace are good mates. They have a solid bond, and the duo has every now and then, taken to social media to showcase the same to their fans.

In the most recent installment of their hilarious yet wholesome antics, McLaughlin recently shared a post on X, in which Wallace can be seen running and, at the same time, shooting an interview as well.

NASCAR Socials Brittney Wilbur has taken on the mantle to start a new series where she talks to the drivers while jogging.

McLaughlin saw the funny side of things and thus, came up with a cheeky caption while resharing the post:

"Did well to get @BubbaWallace jogging," McLaughlin posted on X.

Both drivers are well-known names in their respective series. Wallace has been racing NASCAR's Xfinity series since 2012 (he competes in the Cup Series as well as the Craftsman Truck Series), whereas McLaughlin has very quickly risen the ranks in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since making his debut in the sport in 2020.

Scott McLaughlin managed a fourth-place finish in St. Pete

While Scott McLaughlin has reacted to a post related to his buddy, Bubba Wallace, the former had a decent first outing in IndyCar's 2025 season-opener race in St. Petersburg.

He managed a fourth-place finish in the 100-lap event, but from his point of view, a bit was left on the table in terms of getting the best result.

After the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he came with a short but crisp assessment of his race weekend. He wrote:

"Car had plenty of speed, cards just didn’t fall our way. On our strategy 4th was a great day! Good points, see you in Thermal."

McLaughlin is rated highly by the Team Penske racing team. This is one of the reasons why he was recently awarded a long-term deal with the outfit.

In the 2024 season of the sport, he was the highest overall finisher for Team Penske. The 31-year-old ended the 17-race campaign in third place behind Andretti Autosport's Colton Herta and the reigning world champion, Alex Palou.

In that campaign, McLaughlin amassed 505 points with three wins, five poles, eight top-fives, and 12 top-ten finishes. His teammates, Will Power (two-time world champion) and Josef Newgarden (two-time world champion), on their respective end, were only able to manage fourth and eighth place as their overall finishing positions.

The ongoing 2025 IndyCar campaign has begun on a strong note for Scott McLaughlin. The 31-year-old was immensely close to securing the win in St. Pete and considering this, he would want to score a victory at the upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix of California.

