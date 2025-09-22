Scott McLaughlin makes self-depricating joke as daughter Lucy recreates his Indy 500 crash at home

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin was one of the favorites to win the 2025 Indy 500. In fact, all three Team Penske drivers were in with a great shot at this year's Indy 500. Unfortunately, the races of all three drivers came down in one way or another. McLaughlin took to the social media platform X and made a self-deprecating joke as his daughter reacted to his 2025 Indy 500 crash.Josef Newgarden won the 2024 Indy 500 and had a shot at the Indianapolis 500 three-peat. All three Penske drivers looked quick before the unfortunate qualifying session. Scott McLaughlin crashed out before the Top 12 qualifying session and failed to participate in the event.Josef Newgarden and Will Power's entries in the Top 12 were retracted by Team Penske following the attenuator scandal, and eventually, both drivers were sent to the back of the grid. Going into the race, Scott McLaughlin was the lead Team Penske driver.Unfortunately, during the warm-up laps, the Kiwi lost control of his car on the start-finish straight while weaving to generate tire temperatures. The Thirsty Three slammed into the inside barrier, and Scott McLaughlin had to retire from the car event before the race began. From being one of the favorites to a small error ending the race, McLaughlin was devastated after the incident.With the season finished and the incident behind him, Scott McLaughlin took to the social media platform X and uploaded a side-by-side comparison video of his 2025 Indy 500 crash and his daughter Lucy crashing her baby walker into the kitchen. The caption of the tweet read,“What can I say… talent runs in the family. 🤌”Scott McLaughlin and his wife, Karly Paone, welcomed their firstborn, Lucy Violet McLaughlin, in October 2024.Scott McLaughlin details the 2025 Indy 500 as the lowest moment of his careerScott McLaughlin featured on the Pit Pass Indy podcast after the 2025 IndyCar season ended. The Kiwi driver was questioned about his highest and lowest moments of the season. The Team Penske driver detailed the Indy 500 crash during the warmup as the lowest moment of not only the season, but his career. He said,“Yeah, my low was probably the Indy 500. And yeah, everything in between. But the Indy 500 will go down. It was probably my career low probably at this point.” (33:55 onwards)Adding details about how the race start was delayed because of the inclement weather, which might've played a part, he added“I still stand by that I think the track was in that spot, either like a little cold or wet compared to, because the cars have been sitting there for so long. And I bet that's on me to be less aggressive in that spot. But, you know, 50 feet, if I go 50 feet down the road, I spin into the grass and I probably keep going, you know?So it's just luck of the draw.”Josef Newgarden, despite starting at the back, made it to the front before facing a fuel system issue, which trashed his chances at the three-peat.