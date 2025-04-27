Scott McLaughlin pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'superhero' wife

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin shared a heartwarming birthday wish for his wife, Karly Paone, on his Instagram. Team Penske driver shared a nine-picture carousel consisting of various wholesome moments of their relationship.

Ad

The first picture is a bird's eye view of Karly cuddling with their pet dog Luna, the next one is of the couple hugging each other on the track, while the third one is of pregnant Paone right before giving birth to their daughter. Pictures 4, 7, 8, and 9 are of moments between the mother and daughter, the last one being from their Easter celebration. The sixth photo is a family picture of the three.

Ad

Trending

McLaughlin shared the wish with his 164k followers, calling his wife a superhero and also expressing how she has been the guiding force of his life.

"Happy Birthday Darling - my wife but now Lucy’s mom. You’re a superhero and we’re lucky to call you ‘our’ superhero. Love you babe, I’d be lost without you 💖 @kaypayymac," wrote Scott McLaughlin.

Ad

Ad

Three years after meeting each other, Scott McLaughlin and Karly Paone got married in 2019. In 2024, they celebrated the arrival of their baby girl, Lucy Violet.

Scott McLaughlin believes Team Penske is in a 'good spot' after the IMS Open Test

`

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The two-day IMS open test concluded on April 24th as Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin topped the charts during Thursday morning's Fast Friday qualifying simulation. A total of 34 drivers took part in two days of rigorous testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the highly anticipated Indy 500, set to take place on Sunday, May 25. He clocked 232.686 mph, which was only a tenth above that of two-time Indy winner Takuma Sato.

Ad

Last year's pole-sitter and sixth-place finisher attributed his standout performance to favorable conditions that gave his team an edge over the competition. Driving the #3 Chevrolet, he noted that the warmer temperatures during the test closely resembled those anticipated for the Indianapolis 500 in May, benefiting their setup and strategy.

“I said to my guys before, it’s so nice going here and sort of understanding what I want, what feels right, remembering changes we made before,” McLaughlin said. “Definitely experience is a good thing. But yeah, I think this is the best weather we’ve had in probably three, four years, at least the time I’ve been here doing the Open Test. Warm, much like what we might see in May. But you just never know with Indiana," McLaughlin said (via Speedsport).

Ad

“Yeah, we’ll look at the data and figure it all out. I think we’re in a really good spot,” he added.

The next IndyCar race is on May 4th at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.