Scott McLaughlin plans extreme celebration for potential three-peat at Alabama Indy GP

Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin has won the last two IndyCar races at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. As the Kiwi driver goes into the 2025 race with the hopes of a potential three-peat, he took to the social media platform X and revealed his extreme celebration for the same.

McLaughlin uploaded a photo from last year's Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on April 25, 2025. As the Team Penske driver won the race, he shared a hand-in-hand picture with Georgina. The 31-year-old reshared the picture with a caption that read,

“Throwback with my girl #Georgina”

Georgina is the mannequin that was installed on the pedestrian bridge near Turn 8 at the Barber Motorsport Park. The mannequin fell off the bridge midway through the 2024 race and was then hit by Luca Ghiotto, which snapped Georgina’s arm off.

Scott McLaughlin dominated the 2024 Alabama Indy Grand Prix, led 58 laps, and took the victory. The Kiwi driver clicked a picture with the iconic mannequin Georgina after the race, and the same was uploaded. Motorsport analyst Chase Holden responded to McLaughlin's throwback about Georgina as he wrote,

“If you pull the 3 peat, we have to throw a party and she has to come. No exceptions.”

Scott McLaughlin suggested recreating the 2024 incident, but made it more dramatic as his response to Holden’s post read,

“We will saw her down from the bridge #notagressiveatall”

Georgina fell down the bridge on Lap 52 and was on the circuit for three laps. The race stewards didn't want to put out a caution for the mannequin since it was off the track and on the grass belt. The mannequin was collected a few laps later as caution came out for Sting Ray Robb, who crashed his car into the barrier.

“Just a fun track” - Scott McLaughlin's reaction to Georgina falling onto the track during the 2025 Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Barber Motorsports Park owner George Barber has infamously installed a number of easter eggs around the track for the fans to get a glimpse of. Georgina was one of these, as it was installed under the pedestrian bridge in 2016.

When the mannequin fell and caution came out a few laps later, Scott McLaughlin, who was in the lead, was furious at race control's decision. However, it was only later that he realized that the yellow was for a crash. Speaking about the incident after the race, the Kiwi said,

“I was a little mad. Then I realized that someone else had hit the fence. That wasn't what the yellow was for. I love the artistic stuff, but it probably doesn't need to be above the track to cause a yellow like that. It's probably what will change next year maybe. I don't know.”

“I do love that part of this. It's unique. It's just a fun track. Yeah, if I lost to that, to a lady that fell off... I won't say anymore. It was a mannequin. It wasn't a real person,” he added

Scott McLaughlin topped the Indy 500 open test on Day 2 by setting the highest average speed in the boost session. The Team Penske driver also took the pole position for the 2024 Indy 500 and looks ready for the fast-paced month of May.

