Scott McLaughlin poses a hilarious question to Team Penske race engineer's IndyCar Q&A tweet 

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently reacted to a tweet posted by his race engineer, Ben Bretzman, on X. Bretzman's tweet was about an IndyCar-related Q&A for fans on X.

Bretzman wrote:

"If any @IndyCar or #thirsty3s fans have any questions during the #MonthofMay @IMS, hit me up on the socials and will respond when I can. So many fun things coming up and can help out the fans with any thoughts or questions out there #SpreadTheVibes"

Scott McLaughlin responded to the post with a hilarious golf-related query that read:

"Yes how many golf rounds can we get in across the month?"

The partnership between McLaughlin and Bretzman goes all the way back to 2019, when the Kiwi driver was defending his V8 Supercars Championship. The duo initially collaborated to win the second Supercar Championship in 2019. McLaughlin and Bretzman later met during the former's first simulator session, with the two eventually became friends beyond the grid.

As for the three-time supercar champion's 2025 IndyCar season, it is off to a decent start. In the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg, held on March 2, he qualified on pole and finished the race in fourth place. During the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4, the New Zealander qualified in second place and took the checkered flag in third place.

Scott McLaughlin is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled to take place on May 25.

Scott McLaughlin speaks out after losing pole position to Alex Palou at Barber

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin spoke about missing out on pole position to Alex Palou at Barber Motorsports Park. The Kiwi driver had qualified in second place for the race, which was held on Sunday, May 4.

McLaughlin had put in a lap of 1.07.4387 seconds and put his Chevrolet-powered car on the front row. Post-qualifying, while talking to Speedway Digest, McLaughlin opened up about missing out on pole position.

"I just had my eye on the timing pylon, and then I saw the No. 10 (Alex Palou) come, and I was like, oh, it's that guy again. But congrats to him. It was a great, great run, and I'm just really proud of my Good Ranchers Chevy team. We managed to bring a car that was okay, but we weren't great. Now it is back to sort of where I like it, and I'm excited for tomorrow's race. It's going to be nice and sunny, with a great starting spot, and we'll see where we end up," he said.

Scott McLaughlin had previously won pole position at the track during the 2024 season and had claimed victory.

