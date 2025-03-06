Scott McLaughlin posts adorable photo with wife and daughter, referring to them as his 'whole world'

Three-time Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, who now competes in the NTT IndyCar championship for Team Penske, took to social media on Wednesday to share an adorable photo with his wife Karly and daughter Lucy Violet McLaughlin. McLaughlin, who bagged the pole position at the 2025 season-opening race at St. Petersburg and finished fourth in the race, posted a photo on Instagram, calling his wife and daughter 'his whole world.'

Ad

Scott McLaughlin met Karly in 2016 in Las Vegas through his friends when both of them were attending a go-kart tournament. Not long after, Karly moved in to live with the New Zealand born driver while he was still competing in Australian Supercars. They tied the knot in 2019, a year before McLaughlin decided to switch to open-wheel racing in America.

Karly is often seen accompanying McLaughlin during IndyCar race weekends, and the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on Sunday marked the first time their daughter Lucy made her appearance at the racetrack.

Ad

Trending

After the race, the McLaughlin family went to Siesta Key, an Island in the Gulf of Mexico (recently renamed to be the Gulf of America) from where the 31-year-old shared the picture on Instagram.

"My Whole World 💖😍" McLaughlin captioned the post.

Ad

The couple welcomed Lucy into the world in October of 2024, and announced Lucy's birth via an Instagram post that was captioned:

"Lucy Violet McLaughlin came into our lives on 10/10/24 at 6:12 pm✨ You are so much more than we could’ve ever dreamed of, we love you so much 💛💝"

Ad

McLaughlin has finished the last two seasons of the IndyCar championship in third place and has already secured a multi-year extension with the team going into the 2025 season.

Scott McLaughlin's daughter stole the show at St. Petersburg qualifying

While Scott McLaughlin started the year on a strong note by grabbing the pole position in the season-opener, it was his daughter Lucy who stole the spotlight after the qualifying session. The official X handle of IndyCar on FOX posted a video of McLaughlin celebrating the pole position with his daughter after getting out of the car.

Ad

The caption of the post read:

"What it’s all about 🙏"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Team Penske also shared a video of the pole sitter, this time posing in front of his No. 3 Chevrolet with both his wife and his daughter. The team captioned the post saying:

"A core memory."

Interestingly, journalist Nathan Brown replied on Team Penske's post sharing how Scott McLaughlin had already instructed her wife to bring Lucy with her if he took the pole position. He commented on the post saying:

Ad

"Scott McLaughlin just told us in the presser that he told his wife Karly before qualifying to run to their bus and get their new daughter if he got pole. And bonus, she wasn't napping (gotta love it when those sleep schedules line up, lemme tell ya)."

McLaughlin will be back for more IndyCar racing action on Sunday, March 23, at The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback