Scott McLaughlin posts sweet Mother's Day message with an adorable snap of wife and daughter 

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin shared a Mother's Day message for his wife, Karly Paone. The Team Penske driver shared an adorable picture of his wife and daughter, Lucy Violet, on Instagram to accompany the message.
McLaughlin shared the heartwarming post with his 165k followers, expressing his love for his girls. After the Sonsio Grand Prix held on Saturday, May 10, the former NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year made a detour to his home for only 24 hours. He spent the limited time celebrating with his wife and daughter before he began preparing for the Indy 500.
"Love my girls so much. Home for 24 hours, Happy Mothers Day to every mom/mum out there 😘🥹", he captioned the post.
Scott McLaughlin posted a picture carousel on his wife's birthday
On April 26, Scott McLaughlin shared a nine-picture carousel to wish his wife, Karly Paone, on her birthday. The pictures comprised some heartwarming moments of their relationship. McLaughlin and Karly Paone married in 2019, three years after meeting each other. In 2024, they welcomed their baby girl, Lucy Violet.
The first photo offers a bird's-eye view of Paone snuggling with their dog, Luna. The second captures a heartfelt moment of the couple embracing on the track, followed by a third image showing a pregnant Paone just before the birth of their daughter.
Photos four, seven, eight, and nine highlight tender moments between Paone and their daughter, with the final image taken during their Easter celebration. The sixth photo features a sweet family portrait of all three together. McLaughlin called his wife a superhero and expressed how he would be lost without her.
"Happy Birthday Darling - my wife but now Lucy’s mom. You’re a superhero and we’re lucky to call you ‘our’ superhero. Love you babe, I’d be lost without you 💖 @kaypayymac," wrote Scott McLaughlin.
McLaughlin began the Sonsio Grand Prix at the IMS road course from fourth position and finished the race in the same spot. Following Graham Rahal's pit stop delay, McLaughlin briefly moved to second place. However, McLaughlin's final trip to the pit lane and his slight maneuver on the grass hindered his chances of securing a podium finish, ultimately leaving him in the same position as when he started.
After the fifth round of the championship, Sonsio Grand Prix, Scott McLaughlin is leading the Team Penske pack with fifth position in the drivers' standings with 137 points. He will be in action on May 25 for the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500.
