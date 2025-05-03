Scott McLaughlin reacts to his epic save during IndyCar practice at Barber

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin almost had a crash during Friday's (May 2) practice at Barber Motorsports Park. In line with this, he has come up with his take in an extremely clever fashion.

McLaughlin, via his X handle, posted a hilarious video, which mentions the popular movie character Jason Bourne. Moreover, as a caption, he simply added a salute emoji.

The 31-year-old ended practice 1 at Barber Motorsports Park in P8 in the standings. He managed 21 laps in the session, and his best lap time was 1:08.0680.

In comparison to him, some other top drivers had a way more fruitful outing in the session. Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson topped the session with a time of 1:07.7470, whereas the reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, slotted his #10 Chip Ganassi car in second place with 1:07.7602.

Ericsson's teammate, Colton Herta, ended his outing in third place ahead of two-time IndyCar champion and McLaughlin's Penske teammate, Will Power.

Scott McLaughlin on a long-term contract at Team Penske

While Scott McLaughlin has given his take on Practice 1 at the ongoing Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, he is on a long-term contract with Team Penske. This was announced by him ahead of the first race of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season.

On February 28, he announced on X that he had signed a long-term deal with the team.

"We’re LIVE and ready for a big 2025! Signed a long term extension in the off-season with Team Penske and have been absolutely 100% focused on prep for this year. Let’s kick this season off right! STRAIGHT. TO. THE. MOON. #Thirsty3s," ScottMcLaughlin said.

Scott McLaughlin has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since the 2020 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He has so far secured 68 race starts and has put on board seven wins, 19 podiums, and nine pole positions.

In last year's 17-race campaign, McLaughlin was really able to prove his mettle in the sport. He ended the 2024 season in third place in the drivers' standings behind Colton Herta and Alex Palou.

Moreover, in the process of doing so, he managed 505 points alongside three victories, five pole positions, eight top-fives, and 12 top-ten finishes.

In the ongoing season, the 31-year-old currently finds himself in eighth place in the drivers' standings with only 69 points. Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the ongoing Barber race weekend holds immense importance to him.

Scott McLaughlin would ideally hope to end the upcoming race in the top three to reduce the gap to the front runners (Kyle Kirkwood and Alex Palou).

