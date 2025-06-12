Scott McLaughlin reacts to Indiana Pacers rewriting NBA history vs OKC as fellow IndyCar drivers show up in Game 3

Scott McLaughlin shared his reaction to the Indiana Pacers winning Game 3 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Moreover, the Team Penske driver was not the only one from the IndyCar realm to spectate the NBA game, as Alex Palou, Conor Daly, and several other racing stars were present at the game.

Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder have never won an NBA final and are on the brink of creating history. The first finals game was won by the Indiana stars after a close ending, as they scored 111 points to OKC's 110 points.

However, OKC came back at the Pacers, as they won the subsequent round with a considerable advantage. But, with eyes aiming to bag redemption, the Indiana Pacers started Game 3 and emerged victorious with a 116-107 scoreline in their favor.

This has helped IND go one step closer to winning the title, and IndyCar stars were at the venue cheering on for the team. TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, his wife, former IndyCar driver turned commentator James Hinchcliffe, American actor Terry Crews, and others were at the NBA finals Game 3.

Cassidy Towriss' Instagram story on June 11 | Source: Instagram/@cassidytowriss

Home hero Conor Daly was also present at the match as he posted on X:

On the other hand, three-time IndyCar champion and 2025 Indy 500 winner Alex Palou also made an appearance at the game.

With several of his IndyCar colleagues at the IND vs OKC game, Scott McLaughlin shared his thoughts on the Pacers taking the 2-1 lead, and wrote on X:

"Don’t get me wrong, nothing I’d love to see more than my Knicks in the finals. But seeing a city I spend a lot of my time here in the states in, going OFF is awesome! Very happy for you Indy! Enjoy the ride."

While the 32-year-old was happy for the Indiana team's win, the city has not been so grateful to McLaughlin.

Scott McLaughlin suffered through his lowest point in his career at the Indy 500

Scott McLaughlin at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin won the 2024 pole position for the Indy 500 and aimed high to claim the race victory this time around. However, his race ended even before it started, as on the parade laps, he lost control of his No. 3 car and crashed into the pitlane divider.

Reflecting on the one-off incident, the Kiwi said, via RNZ:

"It was definitely one of, if not, the lowest point of my career. I still am a little bit perplexed about what happened, I've never done that before in my career."

"There is nothing to be upset about apart from the fact that I felt that I wasted a really good opportunity from a pace perspective. It was tough but champions are made learning from their mistakes."

Scott McLaughlin sits eighth in the Driver's championship standings with a 147-point deficit to championship leader Palou.

