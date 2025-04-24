Scott McLaughlin reflects on his evolution with Team Penske since 2021

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about his progress with the team over the years. McLaughlin joined the Mooresville-based team in 2021.

The 31-year-old won three Supercar championships with DJR Team Penske in 2018, 2019, and 2020. He made his IndyCar debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in 2021.

On Wednesday, April 23, IndyCar put out a video of interviewing Scott McLaughlin after his testing session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on its YouTube channel. During the interview, he was asked about his progression with the team over the years. He replied (1:57 onwards):

"I came here in 21 and we struggled qualifying all the time all the way up until last year, and that was my first time in the fast 12, fast six, and being a part of that Sunday qualifying was super cool. I think just, you know, the way that we've worked and quantified a lot of things and gone through some of the things and procedures that the team goes about and the way that we build our cars."

The three-time supercar champion also highlighted how the team has been working hard, just as before, to produce consistent results.

"I think we've got a really good idea of where we found some speed and where we can improve on as well. And that's a cool feeling but we have no laurels we're not resting on any laurels. Like we certainly believe that this is IndyCar and anything can happen. People can come back really fast and were trying to work just as hard as we did to get to that point last year. It's a really good feeling," he added.

Scott McLaughlin has had a decent start to the season, as he secured pole position during the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2 and wrapped up the race in fourth place. During the recent race at ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, he qualified in sixth position and finished the race in the same place.

McLaughlin, along with the other drivers, is currently present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the testing as a part of the preparation ahead of the Indy 500, scheduled to take place on May 25.

Scott McLaughlin opens up about the 'kink' of the hybrid system

Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about the hybrid system, which was introduced mid-season last year. The hybrid system, which sits at the rear of the car, adds 100 pounds to the car and has been a huge issue for some of the drivers as it makes the car really challenging to drive.

While in an Interview with Autoweek, McLaughlin spoke about the kinks of the car and how Team Penske has found a way to go around them.

“We're making improvements and getting more comfortable with this hybrid system, but there are still kinks in it and whatnot, and we're trying to iron that out. But from a kinks perspective of having to use it and learning to use it and where to use it, I really do enjoy the complexity about it,” he said.

McLaughlin is eighth in the drivers' standings with 69 points, 73 points adrift of leader Alex Palou.

