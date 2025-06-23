Scott McLaughlin reflects on his mistake at Road America that ‘hosed’ his race

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently shared his thoughts via his social media accounts. The New Zealander had a poor weekend at the Road America race in Wisconsin, held on June 22.

McLaughlin shared a tweet with his followers later in the day, where he reflected on his race and shared a few pictures from the weekend. In the tweet he wrote about what 'hosed' his race. McLaughlin wrote on his X account,

"We had an amazing car today. We just caught the wrong side of the yellow and it hosed our day. Proud of the effort from the #Thirsty3s. We’ll be ready to go in Mid-Ohio."

The 32-year-old, driving the #3 Team Penske Chevrolet, started the race in fourth and finished the race in twelfth. He led the race during the early stages of the event but had to eventually shift to the red-walled tires, which landed him in 12th place.

Scott McLaughlin has had a decent start to his 2025 season so far. At the first race of the season, at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2. He qualified in first place and finished the race in fourth.

At the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10, he qualified in fourth and wrapped up the race in the same place.

Scott McLaughlin speaks about attempting double duty

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently opened up about attempting the double in the future like his fellow Indy 500 rival and NASCAR driver Kyle Larson. However, the New Zealander has made it clear that he wants to focus on IndyCar. He also stressed how he wants to win the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis 500 is the most prestigious race, and hence winning it is a must for most of the racing drivers. McLaughlin had previously won pole position at the race for the race but was unable to win the same.

While talking on the podcast Speed Freaks, the Kiwi said,

"I would do it, but I think I've got a few boxes I want to tick here in IndyCar first. I know it's a boring answer but it's definitely something I'm really interested in doing, but I think I owe it to RP (Roger Penske) and the team to focus on what I'm doing here in IndyCar and then the rest will follow." (7:42 onwards)

"If you look at [Kyle] Larson; like he was burnt out from doing it the last couple of years and I need to make sure that I've won this big race and ultimately the one that I want to win the most, before I even think about moving on to something else and doing something crazy like that," McLaughlin added.

At his recent outing at the 109th Indianapolis 500, Scott McLaughlin could not finish the race as he ended up crashing during the start of the race.

