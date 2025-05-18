Scott McLaughlin reveals discussions with Ryan Blaney about attempting The Double like Kyle Larson

Scott McLaughlin has revealed an interest in competing in NASCAR and attempting Double Duty like Kyle Larson. The Team Penske star spoke about these possibilities during the first Indy 500 qualifying session on Saturday (May 17), revealing his conversations with close friend and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney.

McLaughlin's first run in qualifying was phenomenal. He secured a phenomenal four-lap average of 233.013 mph, which was good enough for P2. Consequently, he didn't need to make another attempt. With the rest of the near-seven-hour session free, the 2024 Indy 500 pole-sitter joined the FOX booth to become a co-commentator.

When Kyle Larson was out on the 2.5-mile track for an additional attempt, analyst Townsend Bell asked Scott McLaughlin about potentially pursuing NASCAR opportunities. The Team Penske driver replied:

"First and foremost, I'm an IndyCar guy. I would love to, absolutely love to (drive in NASCAR), but at the same time, I've got to win the (Indy) 500, I've got to win the championship, I've got things I want to do here before I even think about that sort of stuff."

Bell's follow-up question concerned McLaughlin potentially attempting The Double like Larson. Addressing this, the 31-year-old shared the gist of conversations that he's had with Ryan Blaney.

"I was talking to a friend of mine, Ryan Blaney, NASCAR champion. We play a lot of golf together, and we've always talked about it, but at the end of the day, I've got to make sure this (IndyCar dream) is on."

Blaney, who drives for Team Penske in NASCAR, recently shared his wish for the 109th Indy 500. He hoped that fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson would finish in fourth place, behind the Penske trio of Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power.

Larson qualified P21 for his second attempt at the Indy 500. The hybrid power units and the heavier cars added an extra challenge, preventing him from making the Fast 6 unlike in his first attempt in 2024.

Scott McLaughlin expected a "dog fight" with Alex Palou for Indy 500 pole

Scott McLaughlin driving his No. 3 Penske Chevy at the 109th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Day one of qualifying ended with Alex Palou leading the charts with a four-lap average of 233.043 mph. Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden rounded up the top three with four-lap averages of 233.013 mph and 233.004 mph.

McLaughlin, the 2024 Indy 500 pole winner, spoke about the intense fight he would expect from Palou, the 2023 pole winner, for taking pole position in 2025.

"I had him," McLaughlin jokingly said via Frontstretch about his run versus Palou's after their quali runs on Saturday. "No, no, no. We got a long way. Just to be in the show is great, but they are fast, we're fast. It's going to be a dog fight. That's what's really cool."

Unfortunately, a crash in Sunday practice has ruled out Scott McLaughlin from competing in the Fast 12 (May 18). He will start the Indy 500 12th on the grid. In 2024, Team Penske locked out the front row with McLaughlin leading Will Power and Josef Newgarden. Chip Ganassi Racing had a tough time with Alex Palou and Scott Dixon starting farther back in P14 and P21.

However, this time around, CGR seems to have equally quick cars. Moreover, Palou's red-hot streak of four wins in five races sets up an interesting fight for pole.

