Scott McLaughlin reveals real reason for ending 'Bus Bros' YT series with teammate Josef Newgarden

Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin had started an interesting series on YouTube titled 'Bus Bros, ' with the two taking center stage in a fun-filled video. The series came to an end after 22 episodes, and McLaughlin revealed the true reason why the fan-favorite series ended abruptly with the double champion.

The New Zealander moved over from the Australian Supercars championship in 2020 and was a relatively new name on the IndyCar grid. While he adapted to the new nuances of racing in the United States, he formed a strong friendship with team veteran Josef Newgarden.

Their friendship took another step in 2022 when the pair started a new series, 'Bus Bros,' and shared off-track exchanges for fans on social media. The first video was released on May 5, 2022. Moreover, it still serves as the best video of the series in terms of total views.

However, this segment on Newgarden's channel came to a halt on August 14, 2023, as it became the 22nd and last episode of Bus Bros. This urged fans to speculate regarding the possible reasons for the shutdown.

Though some thought that Bus Bros had been stopped due to rifts forming between the drivers, Scott McLaughlin revealed the true reason on the Apex Hunters United podcast behind the move, and said:

"I think we have a really good working relationship for sure, like the Bus Bros thing. It ran its course a little bit like we got to the point where it was probably always going to happen, where I got a little bit quicker and was pushing Josef a little bit more and it was starting to get awkward. And then we were like, the effort to put it in as you guys know like the effort to do like a YouTube content; cut things up."

"It's a lot, and we weren't doing it but it was just a lot on a race weekend, so that sort of just died... It was a good way for the American people to sort of learn who I was or at least have some fun and get a different side of us, which was fun to do," he added.

While the two may have stopped making engaging content on YouTube together, they still hold respect for each other as teammates and more.

Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin have a formidable relationship

Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden at the IndyCar St. Petersburg Grand Prix - Getty

Championship commitments and a hectic schedule had drawn the pair apart in their third year as teammates. While this falling apart was not ideal, the two Team Penske teammates still respect each other despite the ever-increasing desire to beat the other in the championship standings.

Moreover, when asked about his relationship with Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden explained how the two wanted to be the team leader but still hold the other in high regard, as he said at the 2023 St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend (via IndyStar):

"There’s no one I hold higher than Scott McLaughlin."

The next IndyCar race is slated to take place at Long Beach. The circuit will make its 50th IndyCar race, and the 27-car grid will be fighting to take the victory home for themselves.

