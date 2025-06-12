Scott McLaughlin reveals Team Penske is still reeling from aftermath of Indy 500 controversy: "It's a lot to take in"

Scott McLaughlin has shared how there is still some turbulence within Team Penske in the wake of the Indy 500 controversy. The saga began when IndyCar found illegally modified rear attenuators on Josef Newgarden and Will Power's cars before day two of qualifying.

Team Penske had to pull the duo out of the Fast 12 session. The next morning, IndyCar announced penalties for both drivers, sending them to the back of the grid. Both No. 2 and No. 12 entries were fined $100,000, and the race strategists for the two cars were suspended.

Team owner Roger Penske issued a public apology and fired president Tim Cindric and managing director Ron Ruzewski, who also served as the two race strategists, who IndyCar suspended. Penske also axed Scott McLaughlin's race strategist and the team's general manager, Kyle Moyer.

Before the 109th running of the race, all three drivers got new crew members on the pit wall, who continued to serve them at the Detroit GP as well. Ahead of the next IndyCar race at the WWT Raceway, McLaughlin explained to the press how the changes still haven't sunk in.

"Obviously, it's a lot for the team to take in. We're still working through things as we speak. Ultimately, I think the best thing that Penske has... the depth that we have throughout the whole factory. I'm really sort of excited to just get on with it, excited for the future of the team. I'm here for a long time. I've got an avid interest for this to work and to be as strong as we were before, which I believe we certainly can with the people we've got.

"Sort of sad, obviously, like I said earlier about what happened. I respect the decision. You just got to press on and work with the people that you've got. We'll be okay," the No. 3 Chevy driver concluded.

For Scott McLaughlin, his race engineer Ben Bretzman was promoted to race strategist, replacing Kyle Moyer. For the upcoming Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Newgarden and Power will have one-off changes on their pit wall, with two crew members heading to work at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend.

Scott McLaughlin doesn't want Team Penske to 'rest on its laurels' going into Gateway

David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin on the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 podium - Source: Getty

Team Penske has been very strong at the WWT Raceway, previously called Gateway. Josef Newgarden is the defending champion and has won at the 1.25-mile oval five times. Though Scott McLaughlin hasn't won at the track yet, he has consistently finished in the top 5 there since joining IndyCar in 2021.

Last year, he finished runner-up to Newgarden. Ahead of the 2025 edition of the race, this weekend from June 13 to 14, McLaughlin was asked what makes Penske so good on that short oval.

"For me personally, I just feel like our cars have been really strong there in the past," he said. "I tested there in 2021. We learned a few things there. That carried my momentum through the whole time. You can't rest on your laurels here in IndyCar. Things will change and whatnot."

The No. 3 Chevy driver theorized that it could be their racing style and setups that make the difference.

"Yeah, I don't know what sort of works for us. It just seems to suit our racing and suit the style of setups that we take to the short ovals," he added.

Alex Palou's dominance this year, including at the Indy 500 that used to be his kryptonite, has shown that no team's record at any circuit is safe. Scott McLaughlin is in the hunt for his first race win this season, and Gateway could be his perfect opportunity to do so.

