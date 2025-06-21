Scott McLaughlin's disgraced race strategist joins Arrow McLaren weeks after being axed by Roger Penske

Scott McLaughlin’s former race strategist, Kyle Moyer, who was fired by Roger Penske following the Team Penske scandal at the 2025 Indy 500, has now joined Arrow McLaren. Moyer will officially start at the Papaya team on June 30, 2025.

Josef Newgarden and Will Power's Team Penske Chevrolets were found in violation of the IndyCar regulations as they had a modified attenuator. The same was found before the Top 12 qualifying session, and the cars were sent to the back of the grid.

Scott McLaughlin didn't participate in the Top 12 session, as he had crashed in the practice session earlier that day. However, as a result of the regulation violations, the second in two years (the first one being the push to pass scandal in 2024), Roger Penske took a major step and fired three senior Team Penske members from the team.

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

The three who were fired included team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski, and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer. The Team Penske general manager, who also served as Scott McLaughlin’s race strategist, has now joined Arrow McLaren as director of race operations.

Kyle Moyer will assist McLaren's director of competition, Scott Harner, who joined during the offseason. Moyer will also take over the role of Nolan Siegel's race strategist, which was being taken care of by Team Principal Tony Kanaan.

The McLaren TP will now be free to work with all three cars during a race weekend. Speaking about Scott McLaughlin's former race strategist joining the Arrow McLaren stable, Kanaan said, via APNews:

“Kyle is one of the best strategists in the paddock, so talking about his qualities, not just about him as a human being, he knows a lot about racing. Kyle probably is one of the top guys of knowledge of IndyCar — he’s been around it his entire life.

“He is very direct and he will call you out and he makes it so every person I’ve ever seen working for Kyle wanted to work for Kyle. That’s something that I experienced in my career and that is probably the biggest thing. The respect that I have for the guy is unbelievable,” added Kanaan.

Scott McLaughlin's former race strategist, Kyle Moyer’s impressive resume

Kyle Moyer has worked in IndyCar for more or less the entirety of his professional career. Arrow McLaren’s latest signing worked with Andretti Global for well over a decade before joining Team Penske in 2015. During his time at Andretti Global, he won the 2004 championship with Tony Kanaan as the Brazilian's Team Manager.

Moyer most recently worked with Scott McLaughlin as the race strategist while also fulfilling the role of the general manager for Team Penske's IndyCar project. Reports suggest that almost every team approached Kyle Moyer after Team Penske fired him, but it was his close relationship with Kanaan that helped Arrow McLaren sign Moyer.

McLaughlin reacted to the three firings from Team Penske, including Kyle Moyer, as he said, via APNews:

"Smart people in the paddock know there was no gain, you know? It’s frustrating that this is blown up like it has, and it’s cost three people that I’m very close with their jobs. But overall, my view on it right now is just to focus forward.”

Tony Kanaan also commented on the possibility of the other two Team Penske members who were fired joining another IndyCar team. He believed that Tim Cindric wasn't interested in joining another IndyCar team and that Ron Ruzewski was possibly held back by a non-compete clause.

