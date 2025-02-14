Scott McLaughlin's five-word message on ranking behind Scott Dixon and Will Power in IndyCar wins underlines his goal to get better

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin uploaded a story on his Instagram account on February 13 (Thursday), as he shared a stats-based post by IndyCar. The image shared by IndyCar was a list of all the race winners on the 2025 IndyCar grid along with the number of race wins to their credit.

As Scott McLaughlin shared the same, he underlined his goal for the future with a five-word statement showcasing how he needs to win more races in the upcoming season to move up the order. His caption read:

“Got some work to do”.

Image credits: Instagram/@smclaughlin93

As per the list, Scott Dixon has the most wins among drivers with a full-time seat for the 2025 season, with 58 wins to his name. Will Power ranked second with 44 wins and Josef Newgarden third with 31 wins. Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou ranked P4 with 11 wins.

Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Pato O'Ward, Graham Rahal, Marcus Ericsson, and Scott McLaughlin all had single-digit win tallies next to their names. McLaughlin, a Kiwi, won his first race at the 2022 St. Petersburg Grand Prix and his last win came at the 2024 Milwaukee mile Race 2.

Scott McLaughlin raced in the V8 supercar in the land down under and moved to the US in 2020 to compete in the IndyCar series. The 2021 IndyCar season was the Kiwi’s first full-time season in the open-wheel racing series, with the upcoming season being his fifth.

Considering that McLaughlin has only been racing in IndyCar for a little over four years, with just 68 races under his belt, the tally of 7 race wins is impressive. In these 68 races, the 31-year-old has also managed 19 podiums and 9 pole positions, including the pole position at the 2024 Indy 500.

'Consistency is key' - Scott McLaughlin weighs in on the chances of the 2025 IndyCar title

Scott McLaughlin finished third in the 2024 IndyCar championship and was the highest-placed Team Penske driver. The Kiwi driver had also finished third in 2023 and has now come out to detail his chances at the 2025 IndyCar title. McLaughlin explained that consistent results coupled with a few wins are the way to the championship as he said:

“I think you've just got to do it your own way. As much as you can plan and think about what you can do and what you can't, we all know the right path is just consistent results, with a few wins along the way. I think you need a couple wins. But consistency is key, and we all know that. But you've got to eliminate those big bad results, and we had a few of them last year, which really hurt," McLaughlin was quoted as saying by IndyCar.

The Penske push-to-pass scandal followed by poor results at Detroit Race 1, Laguna Seca, and Toronto derailed McLaughlin’s 2024 title challenge.

