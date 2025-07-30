Scott McLaughlin's playful jab at Shane Van Gisbergen after his first oval win in Legends car

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin has taken a cheeky jibe at Shane Van Gisbergen following the latter's maiden victory in US Legend Cars. Van Gisbergen recently won at the small Charlotte oval in the US Legend Cars Summer Shootout Pro Division race.Legends car racing is a type of auto racing designed primarily to promote action-packed racing with minimal costs. Moreover, the race cars are uniquely shaped and have bodyshells that are 5/8-scale replicas of American automobiles from the 1930s and 1940s.In line with his victory in Charlotte, Shane Van Gisbergen came up with a post via X and wrote:&quot;Cool way to finish the summer shootout! Got the SSR LOBS machine in victory lane. Thanks to Joe Ryan Racecars for a fun couple of months!&quot;Seeing the post, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin also reacted to his fellow countryman's (New Zealand) post and hilariously added the following:&quot;See what happens when you stop crashing into people.&quot;Shane Van Gibesbergen is a 36-year-old racing driver hailing from New Zealand, and is popularly known as SVG. Other than his outings in Legends Cars, he makes his trade full-time in stock car racing and is currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing. He drives the #88 Chevrolet ZL1.Van Gisbergen also competes in the Xfinity Series, driving the #9 Chevrolet SS for JR Motorsports.Scott McLaughlin secured a P10 finish in Java House Grand Prix of MontereyAUTO: JUL 27 INDYCAR Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: GettyThe Team Penske Racing team has not had the best of IndyCar campaigns in 2025. Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin have all struggled with one thing or the other, and during last week's race in Laguna Seca (Java House Grand Prix of Monterey), the story was quite average for all three drivers.Newgarden dropped several places, starting from P4, to end his Grand Prix outing in P11. Power also dropped two places, starting from P5 to finish in P7, whereas Scott McLaughlin on his end was only able to manage a P10 finish, starting from P13.In line with this, the #3 racecar driver said the following in his post-race interview:&quot;Not a bad day for XPEL Chevy. I felt like our potential was probably into the top five or top eight, but we still salvaged a top ten. Not everything went our way, but we finished, and it's nice to get a full race in with the boys. The car was OK. It can be better, but making improvements. Just trying to get a little bit of our mojo back, and we started that this weekend.&quot;After the first 14 rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Scott McLaughlin currently finds himself in 12th place in the drivers' standings with 259 points. There are only three races remaining in the season.