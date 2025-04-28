Scott McLaughlin’s wife Karly drops a three-word message in her latest IG update

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin's wife, Karly Paone, recently posted pictures of her family and friends on Instagram. Paone shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration with her followers.

On April 27, Paone shared a carousel of pictures featuring her husband, Scott McLaughlin. She captioned the post:

"Best bday eva."

In one of the photos, Paone can be seen posing with the Team Penske driver and their daughter, Lucy. The post also consisted of pictures of her with her friends and their dog.

The couple welcomed their daughter Lucy Violet on October 10, 2024. The #3 car driver had posted a picture of their daughter on Instagram to announce her birth. He had captioned the post:

"Lucy Violet McLaughlin came into our lives on 10/10/24 at 6:12 pm ✨You are so much more than we could've dreamed of, we love you so much 💛💝 ."

As for the couple, they first met in Las Vegas at a Karting event with friends. McLaughlin was helping one of his friends set up his kart while Paone was a spectator. While in conversation with SpeedCafe in June 2020, she recalled the encounter, saying:

"We hung out the first night, and yeah was cliché but love at first sight really."

The couple tied the knot in Malibu in 2019.

Scott McLaughlin opens up about his feelings after his Indy 500 test

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about his feelings after the two-day Indianapolis 500 open test. The open test is a part of the process to get ready for the Indy 500, scheduled to take place on May 25.

McLaughlin, during the two-day test, showed promising pace and went on to top the speed charts during the second day of testing. While talking to Bob Pockrass, Fox Motorsports insider, the Kiwi driver looked back on his runs during the two-day session at the track. He said:

"I think we were trying to get a feel for not only yourself, but manufacturers and everything with like that to see where everything sits, and I think at the parameters that we ran at from the team perspective, we didn't throw everything to the wall today. I don't think anyone would have. But it was a good read with a heavier car."

"Because the biggest thing that has changed now is the heaviness of the car. It's very different. It feels weird. It's nice to come out here with reasonable conditions and have a feel for it and at least get an introduction to what it's going to be like," McLaughlin added.

Expand Tweet

The team Penske over the years has been successful at the track, but McLaughlin has struggled to perform at the track. The three-time Supercars Champion entered the Indy 500 five times but managed to score a top-ten only once.

With the promising speed shown during the testing, Scott McLaughlin will be looking forward to improving on his previous result at the track this year.

