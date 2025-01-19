Scott McLaughlin’s wife Karly shares an adorable picture of daughter Lucy donning a cute pink outfit

Scott McLaughlin and his wife Karly Paone welcomed their firstborn child Lucy Violet Laughlin last year. The three-month-old has taken over her mother's Instagram as she shared a picture of her daughter in a cute pink outfit.

The pair first met in 2016 when McLaughlin was on a trip with his friends to Las Vegas. A year after their encounter, the New Zealander proposed to Paone and they finally tied the knot in 2019.

Subsequently, the Kiwi and his wife entered parenthood last year with the birth of their first daughter Lucy on October 10. Since then, the McLaughlin family has often posted about their roundabouts on social media. Moreover, the three-month-old has become the star of Paone's Instagram as she posted a sweet picture of her daughter, who was smiling in a pink outfit.

Lucy Violet McLaughlin, (image Source: Instagram/kaypayymac)

Scott McLaughlin asserts faith in himself to win the IndyCar title

Scott McLaughlin at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Image Source: Getty)

2024 had been a great year for McLaughlin, as the 31-year-old finished third in the IndyCar Series for a second consecutive time, amassing 505 points, 39 less than Alex Palou, who went on to win the championship.

During the year, the New Zealander won three races, namely, the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, one of the races at the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend, and one of the races at the Hy-Vee Milwaulkee Mile 250s. Additionally, he bagged another five finishes in the Top 5. The 31-year-old fetched a total of 12 Top-10 finishes.

Scott McLaughlin was the best performer among Team Penske drivers in the 2024 IndyCar Series, with Will Power finishing in fourth position with three race wins and just seven points less than him. Josef Newgarden came eighth in the championship, bagging 401 points and victory in two races.

After finishing third Scott McLaughlin now aims to win the IndyCar championship in the 2025 season.

"I know I can do it. There’s not a doubt in my mind that I can win the ‘500’ and the championship, as well. I just got to tidy a few things up, and we’ll be OK." Scott McLaughlin said (as quoted by IndyCar).

Despite his ambitions, McLaughlin is still relatively new to the racing scene in the United States. His teammates had won their championships after taking a similar amount of time in the series, making him a suitable candidate for the title this year with his unprecedented growth lately.

The 2025 IndyCar Series will commence on March 2, with the first race being the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which will take place on Streets of St. Petersburg. McLaughlin had a disappointing performance in last year's edition of the race, as he finished 27th.

