Scott McLaughlin’s wife Karly shares heartwarming first Easter photos with daughter Lucy

The Team Penske's driver Scott McLaughlin's wife, Karly Paone, recently posted a family picture on her Instagram. The two welcomed their baby girl Lucy Violet in 2024.

Karly Paone posted a carousel of six pictures of her Daughter enjoying her first easter.

"Happy first Easter Lucy 🐣💛🙏

In the pictures shared, baby Lucy is seen wearing a denim dress along with a silk bow on her head. In one of the pictures, the baby is seen posing along with her parents, Scott McLaughlin and Karly Paone. A few pictures later the baby is seen dressed as a bunny with a pink onesie and pink bunny ears.

The couple announced the birth of their baby via Instagram on October 10 2024. The car #3 driver posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption:

"Lucy Violet McLaughlin came into our lives on 10/10/24 at 6:12 pm ✨You are so much more than we could've dreamed of, we love you so much 💛💝," the caption read.

The couple first met via mutual friends at a karting track in Las Vegas. McLaughlin was helping one of his friends set up his kart. While in a conversation with SpeedCafe in June 2020, Karly recalled the encounter. She said:

"We hung out the first night, and yeah was cliché but love at first sight really"

The couple tied the knot in Malibu in 2019.

Scott McLaughlin speaks about Devlin DeFrancesco's 'Bonehead move' at Thermal Club Grand Prix

The Team Penkse driver recently opened up about his scuffle with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Devlin DeFrancesco. The two got into a huge argument after the Thermal Club Grand Prix that attracted a lot of media and public attention.

Scott McLaughlin started the Thermal Club Grand Prix with a disappointing qualifying as he managed to secure only 25th place and behind him in 26th place was RLL's Devlin DeFrancesco. DeFrancesco crashed into McLaughlin even before the race began spinnin him and losing time.

When confronted by McLaughlin about the incident DeFrancesco called him a moron which snowballed into a heated argumen.

While talking to Frontstretch about the incident Scott McLaughlin cleared the air with him after the Thermal race.

"We're good as gold. I just said before (that) I like Dev. I texted him straight after when we were yelling and screaming at each other and said 'Hey man, once you calm down, let's talk before we left home'. So we actually talked straight after the race, super easy... we both looked at the video, he agreed and saw why I was angry and we were good," the No. 3 Chevrolet driver said via FrontStretch on YouTube.

The #3 car driver highlighted how he held no grudge against DeFrancesco and it was all a part of racing.

"I like Dev and I'm not here to hold grudges. It was just... I'm not afraid telling someone 'That's a bonehead move' and I'm happy to cop it on the chin when I do a bonehead move as well. It's just part of racing. There was just a lot of theatrics and probably wouldn't even be a story if there wasn't a camera there. But that's part of it and it's good for the sport."

However, Scott McLaughlin's race continued to worsen after he had to retire due to the over heating of his hybrid system.

