Scott McLaughlin's wife Karly shares heartwarming snippet of pet dog alongside daughter Lucy in latest IG update

Scott McLaughlin and his wife Karly Paone are well-known names to American motorsports enthusiasts. The former had a solid P4 outing in the 2025 season opener in St. Pete, and while there is some time to go till Round 2, Karly Paone recently shared an adorable picture of her daughter with the pet god.

The Team Penske driver and his family were all over the web during the Firestone Grand Prix weekend of St. Pete. Scott McLaughlin, alongside Karly and their daughter, attracted huge attention from fans as the web was flooded with adorable pictures of the trio.

With there being a small halt until the Thermal Club Grand Prix of California, Karly has taken to her Instagram to share an adorable moment.

Karly Paone's story of their pet dog with her daughter - Source: via @Kaypayymac on Instagram

While Karly Paone shared an Instagram story of her daughter, Scott McLaughlin himself recently shared quite a few pictures of his family from the St.Pete race weekend via Instagram. He even came up with the caption:

"Great couple weeks in Florida with my girls and our people."

On the racing front, McLaughlin will be channeling his efforts towards completing the ongoing IndyCar season 'in his own way'.

Scott McLaughlin focused on completing 2025 IndyCar season 'in his own way'

While Karly Paone and Scott McLaughlin have been busy on their respective social media platforms in the ongoing break, the latter, ahead of the 2025 season, talked about his approach to the ongoing 17-race season.

In line with this, he had an in-detail conversation with IndyCar and added the following.

"I think you've just got to do it your own way. As much as you can plan and think about what you can do and what you can't, we all know the right path is just consistent results, with a few wins along the way. I think you need a couple wins. But consistency is key, and we all know that. But you've got to eliminate those big bad results, and we had a few of them last year, which really hurt," McLaughlin said.

The 2024 season of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America proved fruitful for the 31-year-old. He ended his campaign in third place in the fiercely contested drivers' championship.

Moreover, in the process of doing so, he was able to secure an impressive 505 points alongside three wins, five pole positions, eight top-fives, and 12 top-ten finishes. McLaughlin ended up behind Andretti Global's Colton Herta and the three-time IndyCar champion and Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Alex Palou.

As discussed earlier, Scott McLaughlin just missed out on a podium finish at the 100-lap 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Keeping this in mind, he will be fully focused on doing everything correctly to secure at least a top-three finish at the Thermal Club Grand Prix.

