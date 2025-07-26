  • home icon
  Scott McLaughlin sarcastically calls out "genius" IndyCar official after Laguna Seca qualifying failure

Scott McLaughlin sarcastically calls out "genius" IndyCar official after Laguna Seca qualifying failure

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 26, 2025 19:36 GMT
NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty
NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin was eliminated in the first round of qualifying during the Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca. The Kiwi driver spoke with FOX after the session and called out the IndyCar officials regarding the practice 2 decision.

McLaughlin and his Team Penske teammates are having a terrible 2025 IndyCar season, with the team yet to win a race. The trio has struggled in qualifying since the start of the season, especially at street/permanent circuits.

Both Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden failed to qualify out of the first round of qualifying at the last IndyCar race on the streets of Toronto, as the Kiwi driver faced a similar fate in Laguna Seca. The two Penskes of Newgarden and McLaughlin, along with Marcus Ericsson, were the only three drivers who used two sets of alternate tires in the first qualifying round.

While the #2 Team Penske driver barely made it to the second round by finishing the session in P6, Scott McLaughlin narrowly missed out, finishing group 1 round 1 qualifying in P7.

McLaughlin spoke with FOX after the session and detailed how Team Penske made changes to the car after Friday's practice session, but due to the cancellation of the second IndyCar practice session, the team wasn't able to test the changes, and he didn't get a feel for the car.

As Jack Harvey asked if the cancellation of the second practice impacted his qualifying, McLaughlin said:

“I mean slightly. It's the same for everyone, Jack. But the XPEL Chevy yesterday, we sort of rolled a little bit out of the window. Threw a lot of changes at it this morning, but a genius decided to schedule practice for 8:30. Unfortunately, we couldn't run, but it was the same for everybody. So we made some improvements, but just missed out. It's frustrating but I'm glad we made some improvements and we'll be better tomorrow.”
The practice session was cancelled due to heavy fog in the morning at Laguna Seca.

Scott McLaughlin’s reaction after the early retirement at Indy Toronto

Scott McLaughlin had a difficult qualifying session in Toronto and started the race on the alternate tires. In an attempt to offset the field and get rid of the alternate tires as quickly as possible, he pitted after a couple of laps for hard tires.

Unfortunately, the pitstop didn't go to plan, and as the #3 Chevrolet driver came out of the pits, the wheel nut from the rear left tire came loose, and McLaughlin crashed into the wall. Speaking about the incident, he said (via FOX):

“Yeah, bummed for everyone with the Gallagher Chevy, two races in a row, out pretty early. So, sorry to them, but yeah, I felt like something sort of broke, or something on the left rear we just done a pit-stop, I love my guys, I'm not gonna drop them. Oh yeah, the nut came off (while watching the replay), anyway, it's frustrating, we are all in this together.”

McLaughlin also retired from the Iowa Race 2 on Lap 1 after a collision with Devlin DeFrancesco.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
