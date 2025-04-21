Scott McLaughlin sends a 4-word message to NASCAR stars Jesse Love and Connor Zilisch

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently reacted to a tweet by NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch. He posted a tweet after their race, which also had Jesse Love.

Love races in the Xfinity series with Richard Childress Racing, powered by Chevrolet, while Zilisch drives for JR Motorsports, powered by Chevrolet. The two participated in the race at Rockingham Speedway on Sunday, April 20. Zilisch finished in 13th place, while Love finished first. But Love was disqualified after his car failed the post-race inspection.

Zilisch posted a picture of himself and Love on his X account with the caption:

"P13 and P38"

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin replied to the tweet, writing:

"Go to sleep boys"

McLaughlin keeps up with other divisions of motorsports when he is not racing. Before IndyCar, the Kiwi driver raced at the Australian V8 Supercars Championship, where he won the title three times. He helped Team Penske win at the Bathurst in 2019 with a record-breaking season. McLaughlin had aspirations of racing for NASCAR; however, as of now, he has put those aspirations aside to focus on his IndyCar career.

Scott McLaughlin made his IndyCar debut in 2020 with Team Penske at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. His 2025 season had been off to a decent start as he qualified in pole position and finished the race in fourth for the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2nd. During the recent 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, he started the race in sixth and took the checkered flag in the same spot.

Scott McLaughlin holds no grudges after rival's 'bonehead move' at the Thermal Club Grand Prix

Scott McLaughlin and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Devlin DeFrancesco had a heated argument at the Thermal Club Grand Prix after their collision during the formation lap. This incident gained a lot of public attention.

McLaughlin had started his race in front of DeFrancesco, but even before the flag was waved, the latter drove into the back of the Penske car, making him spin out and lose time. The RLL driver was handed a drive-through penalty for the same.

McLaughlin revealed at the Long Beach Grand Prix that he managed to clear the air with the RLL driver. In an interview with Frontstretch, he said (0.09 onwards):

"We're good as gold. I just said before (that) I like Dev. I texted him straight after when we were yelling and screaming at each other and said 'Hey man, once you calm down, let's talk before we left home'. So we actually talked straight after the race, super easy... we both looked at the video, he agreed and saw why I was angry and we were good."

The Kiwi driver said that he held no grudge against DeFrancesco, adding:

"I like Dev and I'm not here to hold grudges. It was just... I'm not afraid telling someone 'That's a bonehead move' and I'm happy to cop it on the chin when I do a bonehead move as well. It's just part of racing. There was just a lot of theatrics and probably wouldn't even be a story if there wasn't a camera there. But that's part of it and it's good for the sport."

Scott McLaughlin had a woeful race at the Thermal Club Grand Prix as he had to retire due to the overheating of his hybrid system.

