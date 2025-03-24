Scott McLaughlin shares adorable 3-word post on social media

Scott McLaughlin shared an adorable 3-word post on Monday via X, in which he posed with his young daughter upon returning home after the Thermal Club Grand Prix. The race was in Thermal, California and the Kiwi driver lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ad

McLaughlin had a pretty poor time out in the second race of the IndyCar season, as he started the weekend off by qualifying last in his group during round 1 of the qualifications. This was in complete contrast from his performance in St. Petersburg, where he earned the pole position.

The race was not any better either as the Penske driver got involved in a crash with Devlin DeFrancesco on the formation lap, meaning his race was compromised before it even began. He ended up retiring from the race on lap 53 of 64 amid a continuous overheating issue.

Ad

Trending

And then a very public altercation with DeFrancesco marked the end of a completely forgettable weekend for the 31-year-old from New Zealand.

But after a torrid time during the Thermal Grand Prix for McLaughlin, he returned home and shared an adorable photo with his daughter Lucy via X. Along with the photo, he wrote:

"💖 home sweet home 💖"

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned previously, McLaughlin lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife Karly Paone, and their 5-month-old daughter Lucy. The couple announced their first child's birth in October 2024. The two first met in 2016 and have been married for over five years, having tied the knot in California in November 2019, according to 7 News Australia.

All the drivers will likely be making their way back to their respective homes after the Thermal Club GP, as while IndyCar remains in California for Round 3, there is a two week gap to the next event, which is at Long Beach, and scheduled to commence on April 11.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin and Devlin DeFrancesco's post-race spat was caught on camera

Scott McLaughlin driving his #3 Dex Imaging Team Penske car during the St. Petersburg Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin and Devlin DeFrancesco's atlercation after the conclusion of Thermal Club Grand Prix was captured by FOX Sports, and the Canadian did not mince his words as he confronted McLaughlin. DeFrancesco received a drive-through penalty, as race control held him accountable for the formation lap incident.

Ad

This moment was posted by IndyCar on its X account, in which you could hear DeFrancesco saying:

“We’re supposed to be side-by-side, you f*****g moron. You turned in at me. You closed the f*****g door.”

While Scott McLaughlin replied by mentioning the penalty Devlin DeFrancesco received:

“You drove into me. You got a drive-through for a reason.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeFrancesco then offered to show McLaughlin a replay of the incident.

The RLL Racing driver finished the race in 20th, and a lap down, as both the drivers were unable to recover from the bizarre moment on the formation lap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback