Scott McLaughlin shares adorable birthday wish for his biggest "90-year-old supporter"

Team Penske IndyCar racing driver Scott McLaughlin shared an adorable post on his official Instagram account on Friday, bringing to light his biggest supporter on her 90th birthday.

Scott McLaughlin celebrated the birthday of her Nana on February 7th in a low-key yet wholesome fashion. Via his Instagram account, he shared a picture of his Nana celebrating her birthday. Moreover, to make the moment even more special, he revealed her Nana as his biggest supporter.

"My Nana is 90 today. Always been my biggest supporter, love you!" McLaughlin wrote via Instagram stories.

Scott McLaughlin's Instagram story (Source - Instagram@smclaughlin93)

Scott McLaughlin, the 31-year-old racing driver from New Zealand, has been racing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2020 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He is enjoying a decent career with seven Grand Prix wins, 19 podium finishes, and also nine pole positions so far.

Trending

Other than his IndyCar adventures, the New Zealander has also made his name in the Supercars Championship. McLaughlin has competed in a whopping 256 races (106 podiums, 7 pole positions) and has won 56 of them. Moreover, he secured the championship consecutively in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Scott McLaughlin is all set to drive in an IMSA-sanctioned test

While Scott McLaughlin is getting ready ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season, it has recently come to light that he will do an IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) sanctioned test by driving a Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 at Sebring International Raceway.

The February 11-13 test will follow McLaughlin’s participation in last month’s IMSA season-opener at Daytona. In that event, he drove a TF Sport Chevrolet Corvette in the GTD class.

McLaughlin is excited about driving that Porsche, and while talking about the same, he shared a post on his X page on Thursday.

"Excited to get my first taste of the Porsche Penske GTP," McLaughlin wrote in a caption.

Expand Tweet

McLaughlin will drive the #6 entry with its regular drivers Matt Campbell, Kevin Estre, and Mathieu Jaminet. The 31-year-old is not the only IndyCar driver who will be taking part, his Penske teammate, Josef Newgarden will also be present at the test. The 31-time Indycar Grand Prix winner will drive the Daytona 24 Hour-winning #7 entry alongside Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor.

In the competitive 2024 IndyCar season, Scott McLaughlin conjured up 505 points with three wins, five poles, eight top-fives, and 12 top-ten. His statistics were enough to land him in third position in the overall standings. He missed out on the drivers' championship by a margin of 39 points to Champion Alex Palou. Andretti Autosport driver Colton Herta ended the campaign in second position with 513 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback