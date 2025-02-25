Scott McLaughlin shares adorable snippet of daughter Lucy perfecting her 'VL pose'

Three-time Australian Supercars champion-turned-IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin has shared an adorable picture of his daughter Lucy Violet on social media. He has made it to victory lane seven times in IndyCar since making his full-time appearance with Team Penske in 2021. This will be the first time Lucy will see her father competing in the IndyCar championship and she is already perfecting her pose for the victory lane.

Ad

McLaughlin and his wife, Karly Paone, welcomed their first child, Lucy Violet, on October 10, 2024. The couple first met in 2016 during a trip to Las Vegas, got engaged a year later, and married in 2019. Now embracing parenthood, the McLaughlin family often shares glimpses of their life and milestones on social media.

In his Instagram story, the Team Penske driver posted a photo of his daughter showing the No. 1 pose for victory, captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Baby girl already got the VL pose sorted #raceweek"

Screengrab of Scott McLaughlin's Instagram story (@smclaughlin93)

In December 2024, FOX Sports, IndyCar's new official broadcasting partner, released promotional videos featuring IndyCar champions Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden. The most recent video earlier this month featured Pato O'Ward and fans have exceptionally received all three promos.

Ad

With the possibility of Scott McLaughlin being featured in a future promotion, he was asked what he would like FOX to capture in the video by Bruce Martin on the "Pit Pass Indy" podcast. The 31-year-old said:

"I'm just a fun dude. I just enjoy the ride. I said it before actually, I did my Supercars thing and whatever, and that was great. But this for me now, IndyCar races is a bonus. So I just have a blast doing it. I'm thankful that I have a great team to drive for. But yeah, if I ever was on a commercial, I'd love to have my daughter in it. That'd be fun, yes." [08:27]

Ad

Ad

McLaughlin is no stranger to racing success and has instantly impacted the IndyCar Series. He finished the last two seasons with Team Penske in third place and is ready to fight for the championship in 2025.

Scott McLaughlin shares his goal for the 2025 IndyCar season

Scott McLaughlin knows the competition is as tough as it is, and he needs a strong start to the season. In a conversation with IndyCar Radio shared on X, he said:

Ad

"We need to start better and that's ultimately my goal. But yeah, it's certainly a great finish but we gotta, we have done that two seasons in a row that we finish really well but we need to start better."

Expand Tweet

McLaughlin will be back in racing action on Sunday, March 2, in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback