Scott McLaughlin shares beautiful update of a day out with his wife and daughter

Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin shared an update on social media while enjoying a day out with his wife Karly Paone and daughter Lucy on June 20, 2025. With the Xpel Grand Prix at Road America on the horizon, the teams and drivers have started to arrive at the circuit, and the Penske driver has landed in Wisconsin with his family.

McLaughlin’s wife, Karly, often travels to the races with the Kiwi driver and supports the Thirsty Threes. The couple also has a daughter, Lucy, who was born in October 2024. McLaughlin's wife and daughter have now travelled to the IndyCar race at Road America along with the Team Penske star.

Scott McLaughlin uploaded a couple of pictures on X from the family's tour of the Road America circuit. The first image was of the Kiwi driver pushing Lucy in a stroller around the inroads at the circuit with his wife Karly walking beside him. The second image was of McLaughlin wearing a “Thirsty 3s” shirt, pictured with his daughter Lucy.

The caption for the images read:

“Quick track walk and cheese curd mission to get the day started.”

Drivers usually take track walks to get a better understanding of the circuit conditions and to notice if any changes have been made to the track compared to the previous year.

Road America is a circuit in Wisconsin, and cheese curd is a staple in the state; hence, Scott wrote a caption about the same.

The Road America race weekend begins on June 20th with the first practice session. Saturday, June 21, will feature the second practice session and the qualifying session at the 4.048-mile circuit. The main race will take place on Sunday, June 22.

“Racing gods don't love us right now”: Scott McLaughlin on Team Penske's tough start to the season

Eight races into the season, and Team Penske has not won a single race so far, with Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood being the only drivers who have managed to win so far.

After the disappointing result for Team Penske at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Scott McLaughlin wrote on Instagram:

“The ol racing gods don't love us right now. So much potential in our team, but it will turn! The family gods on the other hand - living the dream taking my little family around USA driving a race car!!”

Scott McLaughlin had a forgettable last month. The Team Penske driver crashed out before the Indy 500 Top 12 qualifying and only started the race in P10. The Kiwi driver then crashed out of the iconic race in the warm-up laps.

The Team Penske star was involved in a crash with Nolan Siegel at the Detroit GP, which led to a drive-through penalty, and McLaughlin had to retire from the race at World Wide Technology Raceway after a mechanical failure whilst being in the fight for the race win.

