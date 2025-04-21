Scott McLaughlin shares heart-melting update on the couple’s first Easter with daughter Lucy

On April 20th, IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin posted a picture carousel of the holiday celebration with his family on Instagram. The heart-melting update consisted of Scott and his wife, Karly Paone, and their toddler Lucy Violet's first Easter together.

Of the four-picture montage, the first picture had McLaughlin and Paone holding their daughter at the updated location, Deer Park, New York. The other three were Polaroid photographs of the couple's daughter, Lucy, McLaughlin, his friend, and his friend's daughter, Alyssa.

The Kiwi who has amassed a following of 164K on Instagram often shares developments in his life with his fans and followers. The 31-year-old shared glimpses of their first holiday celebration with their daughter dressed in a brown bow and blue denim jacket in the first picture, and pink bunny ears paired with overalls of the same colors for the rest of the celebration.

"First Easter with our lil bunny angel 🐰💖," wrote McLaughlin captioning his Instagram update

Scott McLaughlin and Karly Paone met in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, Lucy Violet, in 2024.

When Scott McLaughlin reacted to Alex Palou's dominance

AUTO: JUL 03 IndyCar - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou is the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series championship leader with 142 points, with two triumphs so far. Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin, who was a preseason favorite, shared his thoughts on Palou's dominance.

In the first race of the 2025 season at St Petersburg, McLaughlin was a pole sitter. However, he was jumped by three drivers, including Chip Ganassi Racing's star. McLaughlin's second race at The Thermal Club was a disaster, and he was the only driver to DNF. In the third race at Long Beach, McLaughlin started 6th and finished in the same position. Whereas Palou won two straight races and finished second in the third one, he is still leading the championship, being 37 points clear of Andretti Autosport's Kyle Kirkwood in second.

Speaking to FOX, after the second race of the season at Thermal Club, McLaughlin spoke about Alex Palou's dominance, his two back-to-back victories, and appreciated the fellow racer's craft.

"Oh mate, full credit. He's doing an amazing job right now," he told reporter Bob Pockrass. "It's a long season, but at the end of the day, if he keeps winning, like that's all we can do. For me, how he executes doesn't affect how I execute. I've just got to go out there and just be as fast as I can. If that's enough, that's enough. If not, work harder."

Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin will battle it out with 25 other drivers on May 4th at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

