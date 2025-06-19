Scott McLaughlin shares online banter with NASCAR’s Shane van Gisbergen after “getting whacked”

Scott McLaughlin shared a light-hearted banter online with Shane van Gisbergen after being bunted off track by the 36-year-old during their recent race event. The pair were among several drivers who participated in the recent US Legend Cars race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The IndyCar star took to his social media to share his humorous take on the incident following the conclusion of the fun-focused race. Posting on his X account, the Team Penske driver wrote:

“Night 3 of getting absolutely shipped in a legends car tonight. Was running 3rd for a while before getting whacked. Bloody good fun. P11 in the end.”

The New Zealand driver was then greeted by a question from van Gisbergen:

“Who was it?”

Reacting to the question, McLaughlin responded with a cheeky meme of a man pointing to his head—subtly poking fun at the fact it was van Gisbergen himself.

The US Legend Cars is a racing series featuring ⅝ scale replicas of modified NASCAR cars. The series, which is fast gaining popularity within the United States, largely aims to provide a fun and accessible racing experience for drivers from various racing categories and skill levels.

Scott McLaughlin, like several other race car drivers in the United States, has often participated in the event. The 32-year-old, who competed in the Pro division of the event, finished his race in 11th place, with Shane van Gisbergen coming home in fifth and London McKenzie winning the event.

Scott McLaughlin's reaction to the WWTR IndyCar race

Prior to partaking in the US Legend Cars race, Scott McLaughlin reacted to his participation in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 event. The Team Penske driver took to his social media to share his thoughts in the aftermath of another forgettable outing.

The former Supercars champion, who had qualified for the World Wide Technology Raceway event in second place, endured another difficult race and was forced to retire due to a mechanical issue on the 216th lap of the oval event. Taking to his Instagram to share his thoughts, McLaughlin posted a series of images, accompanying them with the caption:

“The ol racing gods don't love us right now. So much potential in our team, but it will turn! The family gods on the other hand – living the dream taking my little family around USA driving a race car!!”

Scott McLaughlin has indeed had a torrid run through the 2025 IndyCar season so far. The seven-time race winner is yet to secure a race victory in the campaign. McLaughlin has also seen a notable number of his races—including the Indy 500 and, most recently, the Detroit Grand Prix—marred by crashes, penalties and other incidents. The Penske driver will now hope for a much better outing as the open-wheel series heads to Wisconsin for the Grand Prix at Road America.

