Scott McLaughlin shares a throwback with infamous manequin that fell on the Barber Motorsports Park racetrack

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently shared a hilarious throwback picture. On April 29, 2025, McLaughlin shared a photo from last year's Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on his X account.

The picture featured Georgina, the mannequin that fell on the racetrack last year near Turn 8 at the Barber Motorsports Park. The 31-year-old driver captioned the photo:

"Throwback with my girl #Georgina"

Scott McLaughlin started the race at pole position and took home the victory. Afterwards, the Kiwi driver celebrated with Georgina, the mannequin, although the incident almost ruined his race strategy. While talking to Fox Motorsports insider Bob Pockrass, McLaughlin discussed the hilarious situation, saying:

"I actually didn’t know what it was. And then I realized, and it was pretty funny looking back at the footage and you see people running over the hand.I saw her there and I was like, ‘Oh she’s down.’"

The Team Penske driver won the 2024 Barber Motorsports Park Grand Prix, making it his second consecutive win at the track. He had shown a dominant performance, leading 58 out of the 90 laps to take the victory.

Scott McLaughlin will be looking forward to making a three-peat at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park on May 4 this year.

Scott McLaughlin opens up about his Indy 500 open test

The Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin recently talked about his feelings about the Indy 500 open test that took place from April 23-24. The Team Penske driver has always had a tough time dealing with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 31-year-old so far has participated in 4 Indy 500s but has has only one top 10 finish to his name. However, things are looking up for the #3 car driver as he topped the speed charts on Wednesday during the second day of open testing.

While in conversation with Bob Pockrass, McLaughlin opened up about how the car feels since it's also the first time the drivers will be driving around the track using the hybrid system.

"I think we were trying to get a feel for not only yourself, but manufacturers and everything with like that to see where everything sits, and I think at the parameters that we ran at from the team perspective, we didn't throw everything to the wall today. I don't think anyone would have. But it was a good read with a heavier car. Because the biggest thing that has changed now is the heaviness of the car. It's very different. It feels weird." (0:06 onwards)

"It's nice to come out here with reasonable conditions, not too much wind and have a feel for it and at least get an introduction to what it's going to be like," he added.

Scott McLaughlin put in a lap of 232.686 mph to stand at the top of the speed charts.

