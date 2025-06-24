Scott McLaughlin to skip Legends race at Charlotte for IndyCar testing at Iowa

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about the Legends Car Series. He spoke about missing out on the weekend in Charlotte, as it will coincide with the IndyCar testing in Iowa.

The 32-year-old drives the #3 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He had recently announced that he would be participating in the Legends Car series alongside Kevin Harvick's son, Keelan Harvick, and NASCAR's Shane Van Gisbergen as his rivals. He took part in one of the events held.

While talking to Bob Pockrass, McLaughlin spoke about how fun the series has been so far, and he also highlighted how he will miss being at Charlotte due to the testing. He said,

"I mean, I was looking good and then just got absolutely shipped. It's a lot of fun though, meeting Shane and Bubba. Outqualified Bubba last week both me and Shane both did so he owed us dinner. That is our bet every week, so that was a really good thing. But the legends things are being so much fun. So I'm missing next week since I'm testing in Iowa but I'll be back the week after." (0:04 onwards)

At Legends Car, the three-time Supercar champion has taken the #33. Most of the events in the series will take place on a non-IndyCar race weekend, and the Cookout Summer Shootout will take place between July 9 and July 29.

Scott McLaughlin's 2025 IndyCar season is off to a decent start as he qualified in 6th place at the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach and finished the race in the same place. At the Sonsio Grand Prix, he qualified in fourth place and finished the race in the same position once again.

Scott McLaughlin opens up about attempting double duty

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about attempting double duty in the future, like his rival and NASCAR champion Kyle Larson. However, the #3 car driver made it clear he wants to focus on IndyCar while also talking about how he wants to win the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis 500 is deemed the most prestigious race, and hence winning it is a goal for all IndyCar drivers. Scott McLaughlin previously secured pole position at the Indy 500 but was unable to convert it into a win.

While talking on the podcast Speed Freaks, the Kiwi said,

"I would do it, but I think I've got a few boxes I want to tick here in IndyCar first. I know it's a boring answer but it's definitely something I'm really interested in doing, but I think I owe it to RP (Roger Penske) and the team to focus on what I'm doing here in IndyCar and then the rest will follow." (7:42 onwards)

"If you look at [Kyle] Larson; like he was burnt out from doing it the last couple of years and I need to make sure that I've won this big race and ultimately the one that I want to win the most, before I even think about moving on to something else and doing something crazy like that," McLaughlin added.

During his recent outing at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, Scott McLaughlin had qualified in 10th place but had to retire as he crashed on the warm-up lap.

