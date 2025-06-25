Scott McLaughlin sums up his first pitch at the Iowa Cubs game in just three words

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently reacted to a tweet posted by NTT IndyCar Series on their X account. The posts included a video of the Kiwi driver making the first pitch.

Ad

On June 25, the Team Penske driver was present at the Iowa Cubs vs. the Columbus Clippers MLB game. He was bestowed with the honor of throwing the first pitch. A video of the same was uploaded by IndyCar's X account.

"From pit lane to the pitchers mound ⚾@smclaughlin93 takes on the first pitch at the @IowaCubs game!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The driver was quick to respond to the tweet. He wrote, saying

"Wide left. Pissed"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New Zealander drives the #3 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. The three-time Supercar champion recently announced his participation in the Legends Car series alongside Kevin Harvick's son Keelan Harvick and NASCAR'S Shane Van Gisbergen.

However, the #3 driver will miss the events taking place this weekend as they clash with the Iowa testing.

Scott McLaughlin speaks about attempting double duty like Kyle Larson

The three-time supercar champion Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about attempting double duty like NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson. The #3 car driver has made it clear that he wanted to focus on IndyCar and on winn the prestigious Indy 500.

Ad

The Indy 500 is the most eminent race on the IndyCar calendar, and hence winning it is a goal for the majority of the IndyCar drivers. McLaughlin previously secured pole position at the Indianapolis 500 but failed to convert it into a win.

While in conversation on the podcast Speed Freaks, Scott McLaughlin said,

"I would do it, but I think I've got a few boxes I want to tick here in IndyCar first. I know it's a boring answer but it's definitely something I'm really interested in doing, but I think I owe it to RP (Roger Penske) and the team to focus on what I'm doing here in IndyCar and then the rest will follow." (7:42 onwards)

Ad

"If you look at [Kyle] Larson; like he was burnt out from doing it the last couple of years and I need to make sure that I've won this big race and ultimately the one that I want to win the most, before I even think about moving on to something else and doing something crazy like that," McLaughlin added.

Ad

Ad

Kyle Larson attempted the double, the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 two years in a row. However, he failed to complete the 1100 miles of racing on both the attempts.

As for Scott McLaughlin, during his outing at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25. He qualified in 10th place but could not complete the race as he crashed out on the warmup lap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.