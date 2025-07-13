Scott McLaughlin takes hilarious “IndyCar career” dig at his own expense after early exit in Iowa

Scott McLaughlin opted to take the light-hearted approach to the incident following his crash at the Iowa Speedway. The 32-year-old saw his race come to an abrupt end after a collision with Devlin DeFrancesco.

The Team Penske driver, who had experienced a torrid start to the Newton doubleheader race weekend, suffered a crash on the first lap after being tagged by the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver just as the green flag was waved. The Canadian driver appeared to lose a wheel and spun into McLaughlin, who was trying to avoid the crash.

However, following the crash—which was his second of the weekend and marked the end of his Iowa race outings—Scott McLaughlin took to his X account to share a subtle joke. Posting on his account, he wrote:

“10,000.5 laps in my IndyCar Career”

The post by the Kiwi native appears to be a cheeky response to a statistic that surfaced after the conclusion of the first race of the Iowa double-header. Following his fourth-place finish, McLaughlin was reported to have reached exactly 10,000 laps in the American open-wheel racing series.

The unfortunate crash at the Corn Country event seemed to encapsulate McLaughlin’s luck on oval courses throughout the 2025 season. The former Supercars champion suffered freak crashes at the Indy 500, experienced a mechanical failure at the Bommarito 500 and has now crashed twice during the Iowa race weekend.

Scott McLaughlin will, however, be hoping for some respite when the IndyCar Series heads to the streets of Ontario for the Indy Toronto race.

What Scott McLaughlin said after his Iowa Speedway crash

Scott McLaughlin took to social media to react following his crash at the Iowa Speedway event. The 32-year-old saw his outing in race two brought to a premature end following an incident with Devlin DeFrancesco.

The 32-year-old, who had qualified last following a crash during qualifying, was clattered into by the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, who appeared to lose his wheel and slid towards the higher line of the oval course.

Sharing his thoughts following the incident, McLaughlin—speaking in a video shared on X by motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass—stated:

“I was committed to the high and was just hoping he wouldn’t slide up, and then he slid up right at the end there and just tapped me. Yeah, it’s a little bummer because I had a pretty decent start and I was going okay. Story of our year.”

Scott McLaughlin wasn’t the only Team Penske driver whose race was brought to a premature end at the Iowa circuit, as teammate Will Power also suffered a mechanical failure shortly after, which saw his race brought to an abrupt end. The Penske duo will, however, aim for a much-improved performance when the open-wheel racing series heads to Ontario for Round 13 of the illustrious 2025 campaign.

